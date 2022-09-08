Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners to Speak on Expert Panel at Springboard Franchise Event

Leading Middle-Market Investment Bank to Share Insight on Consolidation Trends in Franchising

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner at Boxwood Partners, a trusted investment bank with domain expertise within franchising, was chosen to speak on a panel at the 10th Annual Springboard Event for Emerging and Re-Emerging Franchisors, being held September 28-30, 2022 at the Philadelphia Marriott Old City.

The panel, "Accelerating Growth through Third Party Capital Investment," will take place from noon-1 p.m. on Sept. 29. Galleher, with 25 years' experience and currently leading the sell-side advisory at Boxwood Partners, will be among five subject matter experts addressing points such as:

The unprecedented consolidation of franchise brands over the past few years;

Factors driving a recent record number of founder-led brands to join portfolio companies, or become an add-on to a platform brand;

Key benefits for founders of joining portfolio companies or platform brands, such as leveraging operating efficiencies that come with scale, best practices knowledge, relationships in franchise lead generation and capital, etc.

The state of the market and the outlook for the future

Since 2020, Boxwood Partners, a leading boutique middle-market investment bank, has closed 30+ transactions across the franchising, consumer, food & beverage, business services and industrial sectors.

"It's an exciting time in franchising as we continue to see heightened activity with brand acquisitions and consolidations," Galleher said. "Boxwood has successfully advised our clients to adapt to today's unique market conditions, helping our clients navigate the sales process and setting them up for success every step of the way. I look forward to sharing our insight and knowledge with the emerging and re-emerging brands attending Springboard."

Springboard attracts over 500 attendees, including founders and CEOs of emerging and re-emerging franchise systems, as well as multi-unit franchisees, PE firms & investment banks and high-level executives of leading franchise industry suppliers. The event is known for providing actionable advice to take franchises to the next level of growth.

Moderating the panel will be John Teza, CEO of Hand & Stone. In addition to Galleher, other panelists include Jake Beyer - Director, BDO USA LLP; Grant Marcks - Principal, The Riverside Company; Anthony Polazzi - President & CEO, AP Franchised Concepts; and Jim Waskovich - Managing Partner, Princeton Equity Group.

Springboard co-host Lane Fisher of FisherZucker added, "The topic of third-party capital investment is extremely relevant in franchising today. We handpicked the most knowledgeable and experienced subject matter experts in the space to provide attendees with valuable information that will help guide them on making the best decisions for their individual brands to accelerate growth."

To register for Springboard, please visit https://registration-dot-our-event-app.appspot.com/signup.php?id=240.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/714480/Boxwood-Partners-to-Speak-on-Expert-Panel-at-Springboard-Franchise-Event