Accelerate 2022: Where the Pricing Elite Meet will provide two days of insights, collaboration and networking

Pricefx, the global leader in cloud pricing software, today announced it will hold its flagship pricing leadership and customer summit in Chicago on Sept. 26 and 27. This two-day, executive-level pricing event brings Pricefx customers, prospects, partners, educators and pricing professionals together to better understand, create, collaborate and initiate better pricing for organizations and industries worldwide.

Accelerate 2022: Where the Pricing Elite Meet is the industry's leading pricing event, offering a unique program of pricing best practices, speed-to-market implementation strategies, wide-ranging industry insights, remarkable success stories and much more. The agenda will include accelerator breakout sessions, industry breakout sessions, and presentations from leading pricing experts, as well as networking and social events.

Speakers include industry thought leader Ian Tidswell of EEN Consulting and pricing leaders from Cognitus, Datassentials, Experis, National Instruments, nVent and Watsco. These pricing experts will present on topics such as the art of digital pricing transformation, aligning technology, people and budget, gaining executive buy-in, and moving to subscription-based pricing. The summit is sponsored by three key Pricefx partners: SAP, Cognitus, and Experis.

"Pricing is the strongest lever companies can use to achieve revenue and profit goals," said Ronak Sheth, Chief Executive Officer at Pricefx. "Digitalization has had a tremendous effect on pricing and companies are looking at new strategies and technologies to help them make faster and more differentiated pricing decisions. We are excited to bring together this community of pricing professionals who are on the front lines every day to share their insights and vision in a lively discussion on how to improve pricing in today's volatile climate."

Held at the Pricefx Chicago offices, Accelerate 2022 will feature a cocktail reception at Flight Club and an evening dinner at Gibson's Italia. This event follows a remarkable performance in the first half of 2022 where Pricefx recorded 66% year-over-year annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth.

Follow Pricefx

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/price-f-x-/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/price_fx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6EtgsU9MKMXu88Y992iAYQ

About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Based on cloud-native architecture, Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform that provides the industry's fastest time-to-value and lowest total cost of ownership. Its innovative solution works for B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. For enterprises facing pricing challenges, Pricefx is the cloud pricing optimization, management, and CPQ platform to dynamically Plan, Price and Profit.

For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005390/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Cathy Summers

Summers PR for Pricefx

cathy@summers-pr.com

+1 (415) 483-0480