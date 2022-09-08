Marketing Worldwide Corp.: Marketing Worldwide Corporation Acquires Doxed, LLC.

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation (OTC PINK:MWWC), ('the Company'), has acquired Doxed, LLC.

Doxed, LLC.:

Doxed, LLC. is a Florida Limited Liability Corporation that has created and developed two crypto-currency tokens.

DOX (Original Token) is a BEP20 crypto based on the Binance Smart Chain

Contract: 0xEDA3eB7A5494443beb800cD4cc70388228CEe84e

ETH DOX (Spin-off Token) is an ERC20 crypto based on the Ethereum Block Chain

Contract: 0x5892F5d533E81f9dF91CD4A61886D555BAE6b166

Website: https://doxedtoken.com/ (Original)

https://doxtoken.com (NEW)

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/doxedofficial_

Telegram: https://t.me/+jI27EpHt2j1lZWI5

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/EtXp9cVz79

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/doxedtoken/?utm_medium=copy_link

In recent days, updates have been slowly trickling in to the SunBiz Florida Registry as the corporate information transitions from old management to Marketing Worldwide's information.

Florida Sunbiz Registry Link Below:

Doxed LLC

DOX ($DOX) (BEP20) Token Information:

Total liquidity: $65.18K

Pooled WBNB:118.05

Pooled DOX: 4332.08B

Total Market Cap: $65.90K

DOX ($ETHDOX) (ERC20) Token Information:

Total liquidity: $7.78K

Pooled WETH:2.47

Pooled ETHDOX: 466.91M

Total Market Cap: $8.33K

Marketing Worldwide's Strategic Plan:

'MWWC' has contracted a private development team to revitalize the project with a Version 2 "Smart Contract". Under this new "Smart Contract", Marketing Worldwide will release a limited NFT series capable of being staked as a passive income stream for new and existing investors. Additionally, the Company has decided to re-brand the $DOX protocol with a NEW UI Dashboard (Node Platform), which will add another revenue generating stream to the project.

More information will be made available through the Marketing Worldwide and Doxed Official Twitter accounts.

How DOX Helps Marketing Worldwide Shareholders:

The Company is working to implement features of the DOX protocol that will rapidly increase the speed at which the "Share Buy-Back" Wallet of the Minosis ($MNS) Token fills up. It has been and will remain a priority for the Company to purchase its stock off the open market utilizing income generated by its investment activity.

Furthermore, both DOX and ETHDOX add value to the bottom line of the Company's financials, instilling confidence in long term sustainability throughout the Market.

'MWWC' is now in control of (3) active crypto-currencies, each with their own unique proprietary utilities.

Contact Information

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial

Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co

Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

