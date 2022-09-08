SolarPower Europe has issued a statement opposing any moves by the European Commission to impose a lower maximum electricity price on renewables than on fossil fuel energy. EU member state energy ministers will meet this week to thrash out emergency measures to protect bill payers.All eyes in the EU renewables industry will be on the emergency meeting to be held on Sept. 9 between the energy ministers of member states and the European Commission. The energy speech this week by the commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, specifically announced the EU executive's desire to cap wholesale ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...