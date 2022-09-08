DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



08.09.2022 / 16:02 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Stabilus SE Street: Wallersheimer Weg 100 Postal code: 56070 City: Koblenz

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Voluntary notification due to change of issuer's registered address and Home Member State from Luxembourg to Germany on 2022-09-02. Prior filing submitted to the CSSF regulator on 2022-07-15 crossing above 10% threshold at 10.00%

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Allianz Global Investors GmbH

City of registered office, country: Frankfurt/Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 02 Sep 2022

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 11.29 % 0.00 % 11.29 % 24700000 Previous notification 10.00 % 0.00 % 10.00 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) 0 2788473 0.00 % 11.29 % Total 2788473 11.29 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Allianz SE % % % -Allianz Asset Management GmbH % % % -Allianz Global Investors GmbH 11.29 % % 11.29 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

08 Sep 2022



