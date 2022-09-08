CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: 2022 CIX TOP 20 Early and CIX TOP 10 Growth Announced: Canada's Most Innovative Technology Companies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange has today announced the recipients of the 2022 CIX TOP 20 Early and CIX TOP 10 Growth award recipients:
2022 CIX TOP 20 Early Stage Companies
|Adaptis Technologies
Cleantech, proptech
|NURO
Medtech hardware
|Aimsio
Construction, field management
|Oncoustics
Medtech, detection
|ChargeLab
Cleantech, EV charging
|Private AI
Security, data
|Diversio
DEI Software
|Promise Robotics
Hardware, construction
|Drishya AI Labs
Cleantech, proptech
|SAVVYY Technologies
Fintech, lending software
|FemTherapeutics
Medtech, device
|Solaires Entreprises
Cleantech, manufacturing
|Lotus Medical
Healthcare operations
|Spotwork (prev Spot App)
HR marketplace
|Manifest Climate
Climate tech risk assessment
|Stathera
Hardware, microtechnology
|NERv Technology
Medtech, device
|Voiceflow
Conversational interface
|Neurovine
Medtech hardware
|Xandar Kardian
Medtech, monitoring
CIX Top 10 Growth Stage Companies
|Bloom Care Solutions
Healthcare
|QuickContractors.com
HR, labour management
|BrainBox AI
Cleantech, proptech
|Uvaro
Edtech, tech training
|CapIntel
Fintech, wealth management
|Viral Nation
Content, influential marketing
|d1g1t
Fintech, wealth management
|Wrk
Automation software
|Marble
Healthcare, data
|Zum Rails
Fintech, payments & data
The award-winning companies represent a diverse range of technology spanning medtech, fintech, big data, security, marketing and cleantech sectors.
Of note, d1g1t is a two-time award winner having been selected as a CIX Top 20 Early company in 2019 and the founders of Uvaro and Wrk are serial entrepreneurs who have won the CIX award with previous companies.
The CIX 2022 Selection Committee is made up of 140 top global investors who evaluated the submissions using six criteria 1) Business Model, 2) Quality of Product and Service Offering, 3) Innovation, 4) Market Opportunity, 5) Depth of Management, and 6) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of the Leadership. Companies were given the opportunity to include information on how the pandemic has impacted their business and how they are building for success. A minimum of 20 judges evaluates each application.
"CIX received 485 submissions from across Canada this year, a new record," said Lauren Linton, Executive Director of CIX. "Plus, we were thrilled to see a big surge in women-led companies representing 38.5% of all applicants, an increase in medtech, cleantech and later stage growth companies. Over half the applicants were in the $500K to $5M revenue range."
The selected Founders/CEOs will present, in person, at CIX Summit on November 1-2, in downtown Toronto to over 700 investors, entrepreneurs and advisors in the North American technology ecosystem.
"Needless to say, it's been a difficult couple of years and our ecosystem is eager to get back together and move forward," continued Lauren Linton. "We are excited to be showcasing such an impressive group of innovative companies at CIX."
The CIX Summit program includes thought leadership with top tech leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, curated networking, pre-booked face-to-face investor meetings, tactical workshops and more!!
The companies join an elite list of CIX TOP alumni including: Ada, AlayaCare, ApplyBoard, Axonify, Borrowell, Cinchy, Clearco, Clio, CommerceBear, D-Wave, Dialogue, eSentire, Flashfood, Flinks, Flybits, Freshbooks, Hubba, Influitive, Key, League, Leveljump, MindBridge, Nanopay, Nuology,Q4, Railz, SecureKey, Shipfusion, Skyhive, Top Hat, UrtheCast, Vention, Vidyard, Wattpad, Wave, Wealthsimple and WorkJam, to name a few.
CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange
CIX is the 'must attend' annual startup awards and venture conference, showcasing Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. Now in its 15th year, invited delegates are North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and advisors looking for new deals. CIX is Canada's largest startup curation program and investment conference, taking place in person, November 1-2 2022 in downtown Toronto.
CIX2022 CIXTop20 CIXTop10 @CIXCommunity. To register for CIX Summit please visit: https://www.cixsummit.com
For more information or to apply for a media pass please direct your inquiries to: John Whalen, Director, Marketing jwhalen@brunico.com
SOURCE: CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715106/2022-CIX-TOP-20-Early-and-CIX-TOP-10-Growth-Announced-Canadas-Most-Innovative-Technology-Companies