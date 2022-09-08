CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange: 2022 CIX TOP 20 Early and CIX TOP 10 Growth Announced: Canada's Most Innovative Technology Companies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / CIX Canadian Innovation Exchange has today announced the recipients of the 2022 CIX TOP 20 Early and CIX TOP 10 Growth award recipients:

2022 CIX TOP 20 Early Stage Companies

Adaptis Technologies

Cleantech, proptech NURO

Medtech hardware Aimsio

Construction, field management Oncoustics

Medtech, detection ChargeLab

Cleantech, EV charging Private AI

Security, data Diversio

DEI Software Promise Robotics

Hardware, construction Drishya AI Labs

Cleantech, proptech SAVVYY Technologies

Fintech, lending software FemTherapeutics

Medtech, device Solaires Entreprises

Cleantech, manufacturing Lotus Medical

Healthcare operations Spotwork (prev Spot App)

HR marketplace Manifest Climate

Climate tech risk assessment Stathera

Hardware, microtechnology NERv Technology

Medtech, device Voiceflow

Conversational interface Neurovine

Medtech hardware Xandar Kardian

Medtech, monitoring

CIX Top 10 Growth Stage Companies

Bloom Care Solutions

Healthcare QuickContractors.com

HR, labour management BrainBox AI

Cleantech, proptech Uvaro

Edtech, tech training CapIntel

Fintech, wealth management Viral Nation

Content, influential marketing d1g1t

Fintech, wealth management Wrk

Automation software Marble

Healthcare, data Zum Rails

Fintech, payments & data

The award-winning companies represent a diverse range of technology spanning medtech, fintech, big data, security, marketing and cleantech sectors.

Of note, d1g1t is a two-time award winner having been selected as a CIX Top 20 Early company in 2019 and the founders of Uvaro and Wrk are serial entrepreneurs who have won the CIX award with previous companies.

The CIX 2022 Selection Committee is made up of 140 top global investors who evaluated the submissions using six criteria 1) Business Model, 2) Quality of Product and Service Offering, 3) Innovation, 4) Market Opportunity, 5) Depth of Management, and 6) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion of the Leadership. Companies were given the opportunity to include information on how the pandemic has impacted their business and how they are building for success. A minimum of 20 judges evaluates each application.

"CIX received 485 submissions from across Canada this year, a new record," said Lauren Linton, Executive Director of CIX. "Plus, we were thrilled to see a big surge in women-led companies representing 38.5% of all applicants, an increase in medtech, cleantech and later stage growth companies. Over half the applicants were in the $500K to $5M revenue range."

The selected Founders/CEOs will present, in person, at CIX Summit on November 1-2, in downtown Toronto to over 700 investors, entrepreneurs and advisors in the North American technology ecosystem.

"Needless to say, it's been a difficult couple of years and our ecosystem is eager to get back together and move forward," continued Lauren Linton. "We are excited to be showcasing such an impressive group of innovative companies at CIX."

The CIX Summit program includes thought leadership with top tech leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs, curated networking, pre-booked face-to-face investor meetings, tactical workshops and more!!

The companies join an elite list of CIX TOP alumni including: Ada, AlayaCare, ApplyBoard, Axonify, Borrowell, Cinchy, Clearco, Clio, CommerceBear, D-Wave, Dialogue, eSentire, Flashfood, Flinks, Flybits, Freshbooks, Hubba, Influitive, Key, League, Leveljump, MindBridge, Nanopay, Nuology,Q4, Railz, SecureKey, Shipfusion, Skyhive, Top Hat, UrtheCast, Vention, Vidyard, Wattpad, Wave, Wealthsimple and WorkJam, to name a few.

CIX - Canadian Innovation Exchange

CIX is the 'must attend' annual startup awards and venture conference, showcasing Canada's most promising early stage and scaling startups. Now in its 15th year, invited delegates are North American VCs, corporates, private equity investors and advisors looking for new deals. CIX is Canada's largest startup curation program and investment conference, taking place in person, November 1-2 2022 in downtown Toronto.

