The "Germany Two-wheeler Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study assesses the two-wheeler (2W) market in Germany, comprising both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric 2Ws (e2Ws). The study's objective is to examine factors transforming the 2W space and how Germany, as a market, is transitioning towards electric solutions.

It incorporates an in-depth country analysis, looking at macro factors political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental (PESTLE) and identifying strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats (SWOT), and various market drivers.

The study projects the market growth for ICE vehicles and e2Ws and gives insights into the 2W segment by type, identifying the dominant market players regarding price and market share. It provides a snapshot of market opportunities by providing cost analyses, opportunities by fuel type, growing business models within each space, and opportunities for electric vehicle (EV) products and solutions.

From 2017 onward, the sales trend in the German ICE 2W market has been a positive one. In 2020, despite the pandemic, the 2W market achieved its highest sales in the last 10 years. The need for small-capacity 2Ws for personal transportation and large-capacity 2Ws for leisure motorcycling drove sales. Germany is the largest market in Europe and the 4th-largest globally. Large displacement motorcycles (>500cc) dominate ICE 2W sales in the country.

The country is a pioneer in 2W advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and connected technology adoption and is fast-tracking e2W adoption. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are intensifying their focus on advanced rider assistance systems (ARAS) and self-balancing technology. An increase in spending on leisure riding, particularly in the >950cc motorcycle segment, indicates a demand for performance-oriented 2Ws and e2Ws. Consumers are expressing increasing interest in e2Ws for private ownership and ridesharing services. Small-capacity commuter ICE 2Ws are likely to get replaced by e2Ws due to higher restrictions inside the city. Established parts distribution channels and professional service support will increase the number of 2Ws in operation.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Germany's 2-wheeler (2W) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Scope

The 2W Market Overview, Germany

Questions this Study will Answer

2W Market and OEM Segmentation

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Roadmap of Germany's 2W Market

Vehicles in Operation (VIO) for the 2W Market

Key Growth Metrics

PESTLE Overview of German 2W Market

SWOT Analysis for the German 2W Market

Overall Market Attractiveness

Market Outlook for 2Ws

Overall Market Snapshot

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Germany

Market Trends, Germany

Evolving e2W Ecosystem in Germany

5. Analysis of ICE 2W Segment

ICE 2W Historical Performance Unit Shipment

ICE 2W Unit Shipment Forecast

ICE 2W Sales By Type

ICE 2W Sales By Displacement

Top OEMs Market Leaders in 2020

Snapshot of the Top ICE Models in Germany

6. Analysis of the e2W Segment

e2W Historical Performance Unit Shipment

e2W Unit Shipment Forecast

e2W Sales By Type

Snapshot of the Top Electric Models in Germany

7. Market Opportunity Analysis

Comparative Cost Analysis

Opportunities by Fuel Type

Opportunity by 2W Mobility Solutions, New Solutions

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunity for e2W Products, Solutions, and Services

Regional Opportunities

8. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 The Emergence of e2Ws Will Need the Widespread Installation of Charging Stations

Growth Opportunity 2 Innovative Business Models Will Cater to the CEP and Ridesharing Industry's Needs

Growth Opportunity 3 Market Shift toward e2Ws Will Open Up New Opportunities in the Aftermarket Segment

9. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1s40k8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005871/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900