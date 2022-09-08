GaN Systems Inside Razer's Flagship Gaming Laptop Charger

GaN Charger Brings Breakthrough Performance and Innovation to the Laptop Gaming Market

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, announced today that the 280W AC charger paired with the new blistering fast Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop features GaN Systems high-quality transistors - delivering more power on the go for millions of hardcore gamers, cutting-edge creators and anyone who wants a stylish and well-refined machine.

Gaming computers continue to increase in sophistication, performance, and elegance. Razer, the world's leading gaming lifestyle brand, has successfully built its brand by integrating cutting-edge technology into eye-catching, premium designs.The Blade 17 is more powerful than ever, made with a powerful processor to run performance-demanding AAA games on the go. The laptop is nearly 25% smaller than its predecessor, with a faster 17.3" display that is fitted into a body as sleek and compact as a 15" laptop.

Using GaN Systems' transistors, Razer delivers a charger with unparalleled performance in a stylish compact design. The new 280W charger included with the Blade 17 is smaller than Razer's previous 230W charger, delivers more than 20% more output power, and is up to 50% smaller than legacy 280W gaming chargers. With GaN Systems, this new 280W charger makes the Blade 17 more portable than ever.

Razer designers leveraged the benefits of GaN Systems' power transistors to make the charger smaller, lighter, more powerful, and environmentally friendly. The charger uses two GaN Systems' GS-065-030-2-L GaN transistors. Each enclosed in a small, thermally efficient 8×8 mm PDFN package, the transistors can be switched at high frequency for maximum efficiency and power density. This combination of performance and cost-effectiveness makes it ideal for consumer electronics applications.

The high-frequency switching of GaN enables the use of smaller components like capacitors, inductors, and transformers. Shrinking the components and the charger's body reduces the use of rare earth elements and plastics - aiding in Razer's and other consumer electronics companies' efforts for a more sustainable future.

"As gaming laptops become more powerful and efficient, as well as thinner and sleeker, consumers want chargers that match the same profile," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "We are delighted that Razer and other leading consumer electronics companies have selected GaN Systems' power semiconductors for their newest products to meet increasing performance levels like Razer's Blade 17."

Refer to the teardown report for more information about the Razor 280W AC charger. For details about GaN Systems' charger news and reference designs, visit GaN Systems' website or contact us for details.

