Donnerstag, 08.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Elvis – 21 Tage bis zur „Wiederauferstehung"!
WKN: A0MXAU ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ 
Frankfurt
08.09.22
08:01 Uhr
6,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
08.09.2022 | 18:28
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company 08-Sep-2022 / 16:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B1YPC344

Issuer Name

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Sep-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

07-Sep-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 10.130000       0.040000            10.170000   4054461 
or reached 
Position of previous      10.690000       0.000000            10.690000 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B1YPC344                   4037585                    10.130000 
Sub Total 8.A       4037585                      10.130000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Securities Lending                16876                           0.040000 
Sub Total 8.B1                  16876                           0.040000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 2, Inc. 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
1)      Management, 
       Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
1)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 3, LLC 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman 1 LP 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
1)      Finco Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
1)      IV Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
1) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance Europe 
1)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Investment   9.970000          0.040000               10.010000% 
1)      Management (UK) 
       Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 2, Inc. 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Financial 
2)      Management, 
       Inc. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings, Inc. 
BlackRock,  BR Jersey 
Inc. (Chain  International 
2)      Holdings L.P. 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Holdco 3, LLC 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman 1 LP 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
2)      Finco Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Cayman West Bay 
2)      IV Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock Group 
Inc. (Chain  Limited 
2) 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Finance Europe 
2)      Limited 
BlackRock,  BlackRock 
Inc. (Chain  Advisors (UK) 
2)      Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

7th September 2022

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  186965 
EQS News ID:  1438811 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1438811&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2022 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
