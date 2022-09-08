DJ RUBIS: Availability of the 2022 half-year financial report

Paris, 8 September 2022, 6.00 p.m.

Rubis announces today that its half-year financial report as of 30 June 2022 is available and has been filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority - AMF).

The 2022 half-year financial report can be downloaded from Rubis' website (www.rubis.fr), in the "Publications - Financial Reports" section.

This document is a translation of the original French document and is provided for information purposes only. In all matters of interpretation of information, views or opinions expressed therein, the original French version takes precedence over this translation

Contact RUBIS - Legal Department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: investors@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext RUI Ticker: AMF Category: Half-yearly financial and audit reports/reduced exams / Terms of availability of the half-yearly financial report EQS News ID: 1438777 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1438777 08-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

