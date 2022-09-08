The Nest Summit Campus: Nest Summit Campus Announces 2022 Speakers & Agenda

At Climate Week NYC, Climate leaders across businesses, government entities, NGOs, and academia will convene at The Nest Summit Campus, a dynamic five day gathering with solutions-focused content and community activations focused on driving climate action

Media are invited to register for Main Stage event here .

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nest Summit Campus, the Official Event Partner of Climate Week NYC, today announced the speakers and agenda for the 2022 event. Focused on actionable climate solutions, The Nest Summit Campus will take place in the new North Building at the Javits convention center from September 19th to 23rd, with the Main Stage conference program occurring on Wednesday September 21st and Thursday September 22nd.

The program will see climate leaders across businesses, government, science, academia, and NGOs engage on urgent environmental challenges and cutting-edge innovation as they come together to educate, inspire, and share best practice around climate action. The agenda will explore five key thematic programs:

Clean Energy, Transportation, Built Environment, Carbon Capture : The Change Agents of Renewables and Technology

: The Change Agents of Renewables and Technology Food, Fashion, Travel, Tourism : Seismic Changes Impacting all Industries

: Seismic Changes Impacting all Industries Justice, Equality : Collaboration Demonstrating a Path to Change

: Collaboration Demonstrating a Path to Change Finance: Evolution and Investing Paradigm Shifts

Evolution and Investing Paradigm Shifts ESG Reporting & Data: Measurement Enabling Management for Net Zero Goals

More than 70 leading speakers are expected. Those already confirmed include:

Jamie Alexander , Director, Drawdown Labs, Project Drawdown

, Director, Drawdown Labs, Project Drawdown Andrei Cherney , CEO, Aspiration

, CEO, Aspiration Matt Dwyer , VP of Impact & Innovation, Patagonia

, VP of Impact & Innovation, Patagonia Cassie Flynn , Strategic Advisor on Climate Change at UNDP and Head of Climate Strategies & Policy

, Strategic Advisor on Climate Change at UNDP and Head of Climate Strategies & Policy Jonathan Foley , Executive Director, Project Drawdown

, Executive Director, Project Drawdown Ruth Gratzke , CEO, Siemens Smart Infrastructure

, CEO, Siemens Smart Infrastructure Will Hazelip , President, National Grid Ventures Northeast

, President, National Grid Ventures Northeast Herrish Patel, General Manager - Nutrition, North America , Hellmann's Unilever

, Hellmann's Unilever J. Catalina Santamaria , Senior Program Management Officer and Special Advisor to the Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), UN Environment Program (UNEP)

, Senior Program Management Officer and Special Advisor to the Executive Secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), UN Environment Program (UNEP) Wesley Schultz , Lead Vocalist & Co-founder of The Lumineers

, Lead Vocalist & Co-founder of The Lumineers Malcolm Turnbull, Former Australian Prime Minister

Martin Whittaker , Chief Executive Officer, JUST Capital

Full list of confirmed speakers here

16 co-located events span the week of The Campus, September 19-23, with many open to all participants. Main Stage events will occur on September 21st and 22nd. The Main Stage will open with an in-person keynote from Dr. Jonathan Foley, Executive Director of Project Drawdown. Day two will be initiated by Cassie Flynn, Strategic Advisor on Climate Change at UNDP and Head of Climate Strategies & Policy.

Looking ahead to the event, Britton Jones, Founder & CEO of The Nest Summit Campus, says, "The Nest Summit Campus seeks to build a long-term movement for solutions-driven innovations and collaboration. The Campus is breaking down silos and uniting a climate-conscious community to accelerate climate action."

Supporters of The Nest Summit Campus include AECOM, Aspiration, Baker Botts, Breckinridge Capital Advisors, Carbon Geocapture, The Climate Museum, Community Offshore Wind, Context Labs, Crusonia, Deloitte, Ecologi, Federated Bank, Green Leadership Trust, Hellmann's, Inspire Clean Energy, Leaders on Purpose, National Grid, NY Power Authority, NYSERDA, NYC Audobon, Patagonia, Polygon, Project Drawdown, S&P Global, Siemens, SME Climate Hub, We Mean Business Coalition, South Pole, Terraformation, Unilever, UN Global Impact, Veris Residential, Vogel Group, We Act, Women+ in Climate Tech, Workday, World Energy, World Travel & Tourism Council, NXT Events Media Group, Climate Week Group NYC, NYC & Company, Javits Center.

About The Nest Summit Campus

The Nest Summit Campus, the official event partner of Climate Week NYC, is a climate action platform mobilizing climate-committed doers and thinkers from leading companies, NGOs, government, academia, and the community at large.

Our mission is to enhance the future viability of our planet by convening these thought-leaders and agents of change to share the most effective sustainability practices and to highlight actionable solutions, programs and policies supporting the climate crisis - resulting in greater knowledge, connections, and collaborations to advance climate action.

More details about the week, including the program and a link to register, can be found on the event website.





Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1894867/TheNestSummitCampus_Logo_BlackText_40_Logo.jpg