Fintech Meetup Unveils Agenda and Initial Speaker Lineup for 2026 Las Vegas Event

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Fintech Meetup , the most anticipated financial sector event, attended by more than 5,000 professionals, including over 1,000 CEOs and founders, and representatives from more than 700 financial institutions, has announced its 2026 Agenda . Taking place from March 30-April 1 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, the event will feature over 250 speakers from leading companies sharing insights across four dedicated content tracks: Banking, Payments, Lending, and The Pulse.

"Win Tech with Fintech" Sets the Main Stage

The 2026 theme, Win Tech with Fintech, will guide an action-packed agenda and a robust meetings program. Using Fintech Meetup's advanced technology, attendees will participate in more than 60,000 curated one-to-one meetings.

"The fintech industry is gathering momentum and we're seeing incredible appetite across the sector to share ideas and expertise at Fintech Meetup," said Louisa Hunter , Fintech Meetup Event President. "Our agenda features a few hundred carefully selected speakers across four action-packed tracks and will explore the very latest in AI, embedded finance, fraud, payments, lending, banking, and more. Attendees will leave energized and inspired to 'Wintech with Fintech' - leveraging technology to gain their competitive advantage and drive the next wave of industry growth."

Fintech Meetup 2026 will feature four key content tracks - Banking, Payments, Lending, and The Pulse - all located on the show floor to make it easier for attendees to find sessions that matter most. The Pulse will be the heart of the event: a high-energy stage for quick-hit sessions, lively debates, and pitches from Founders and VCs exploring what's next in fintech and financial services.

Confirmed Speakers

Fintech Meetup is delighted to share its first wave of confirmed speakers across its four content tracks, including:

Banking Asya Bradley , Startup & VC Partners Lead at Stripe Jessica Donohue , EVP, Head of Product Management at Northern Trust

Payments Elena Casal , Chief Client Officer of The Clearing House Edward Woodford , CEO & Founder at zerohash

Lending Misha Esipov , CEO and Co-Founder of Nova Credit Rob Seidman , Head of US Bank Avvance at US Bank

The Pulse Susan Ehrlich , Partner at Core Innovation Capital Prashant Fuloria , CEO of Fundbox



Early Bird Registration Deadline

Early bird pricing for Fintech Meetup 2026 is available until December 12, 2025. Interested participants are encouraged to register early to take advantage of discounted rates before the next price increase.

For more information on registration, sponsorships, speaking opportunities, and exhibitor packages, visit www.fintechmeetup.com .

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup is the most anticipated financial sector event of the first half of the year. It is attended by the CEOs and senior leaders from thousands of Banks, Credit Unions, Fintechs and Investors that serve the US market. The event hosts the sector's most valuable and productive meetings program, using ground-breaking technology to power over 50,000 one-to-one meetings. It's nothing short of a phenomenon - www.fintechmeetup.com .

Launching in 2026 - Fintech Meetup Europe

Building on the success of its U.S. event, Fintech Meetup is expanding to Europe. The inaugural Fintech Meetup Europe will be held from October 6-8, 2026, in Lisbon, Portugal. The European edition aims to replicate the success of its U.S. counterpart, offering a platform for fintech leaders to connect, collaborate, and drive innovation across the continent. For more information on Fintech Meetup Europe and to register, please visit www.europe.fintechmeetup.com .

About Hyve Group

Fintech Meetup is part of Hyve Group ( Hyve | unmissable events - Hyve Group ). Hyve delivers game-changing impact for people, business and beyond. How? By helping people to make the connections that could change everything, through its portfolio of unmissable events and hyper-productive meetings programmes. Hyve is on a mission to redefine everyone's expectations of events and provide attendees with unbeatable return on investment and time. Hyve's portfolio includes world-renowned events such as Shoptalk, HLTH, Bett and Fintech Meetup.

