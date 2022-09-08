CareATC, Inc.: CareATC Announces Jeff Mazzoni as Chief Financial Officer

Former GE Executive to Join CareATC Leadership Team to Drive Financial, Operational and Cultural Transformation

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / CareATC today announced that Jeff Mazzoni, former CFO of Production Resource Group and General Electric Grid Solutions has been named Chief Financial Officer of CareATC effective August 2022.

CareATC CEO Greg Bellomy said, "Jeff is a proven CFO with an exceptional track record of delivering results and creating value with over 30 years of experience. He is a highly-skilled executive who brings strategic thinking and transformational leadership to deliver operational excellence. He will be a strong partner as we continue to position CareATC for long-term growth and value for our stakeholders."

As CFO, Mr. Mazzoni will lead CareATC's financial activities including accounting and controllership, financial planning and analysis, tax, investor relations, internal audit, and treasury.

Jeff attended the University of Illinois where he graduated with a B.S. Degree in Finance. After completing General Electric's Financial Management Program, Mazzoni joined the GE Audit Staff, and subsequently served in various CFO roles in GE's Industrial complex across several global locations including Hong Kong, London, Paris, Helsinki, the Netherlands and Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he was the CFO for GE Healthcare Americas, an $8B sales region for the medical equipment manufacturer. In January of 2017, Jeff was named the CFO for GE Grid Solutions, a $5B segment of GE Renewables. In July of 2020, his family repatriated back to the U.S. and he joined Production Resource Group (PRG), a leading supplier of rental equipment to the live entertainment industry, as the Chief Financial Officer in August of 2021. Jeff was then named as the CFO for CareATC in August of 2022.

Mr. Mazzoni said, "I am excited to join at a time of significant opportunity for CareATC and its stakeholders. I look forward to working with Greg and the team to move the company forward on its financial, operational, and cultural transformation."

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC, Inc., offers customized healthcare benefit solutions for employers. CareATC's advanced transformational care model drives engagement, improves health outcomes, lowers healthcare costs and provides transparency into the total cost of care. CareATC manages more than 165 clients in 26 states, cares for more than 430,000 members and is Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc. Learn more by visiting https://www.careatc.com/ .

