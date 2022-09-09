Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2022) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (FTX: WNDR) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with each of the Provinces of Canada.

The Company believes that the Base Shelf Prospectus will provide the Company with financial flexibility and efficient access to Canadian capital markets, allowing the Company to pursue its growth and acquisition initiatives.

The Base Shelf Prospectus filing allows the Company to make offerings of common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), warrants, units, debt securities, subscription receipts, units or a combination of the foregoing, up to an aggregate total of CAD$100 million during the 25-month period that the Base Shelf Prospectus remains effective. Such securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s). Information regarding the use of proceeds from a sale of such securities will be included in the applicable prospectus supplement.

Each prospectus supplement will contain specific information concerning, among other matters, the securities to be issued and the use of proceeds from any such issuance. There is no certainty that any securities will be offered or sold under the Shelf Prospectus and any prospectus supplement within the 25-month period that it is effective. A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus, and any shelf prospectus supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi's executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto, with previous experience at Amazon, Shopify, PayPal, Galaxy Digital and Hut 8. WonderFi's core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance, and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136448