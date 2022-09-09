Anzeige
WKN: A2QLF7 ISIN: CA36261G1028 Ticker-Symbol: 0WQ0 
Frankfurt
08.09.22
15:40 Uhr
0,585 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2022 | 02:56
G Mining Ventures Corp.: G Mining Ventures Grants Stock Options

BROSSARD, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2022 / G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:GMIN)(OTCQX:GMINF) announces that, in accordance with the Corporation's Stock Option Plan, the Board of Directors has granted, as of September 8, 2022, an aggregate of 474,210 stock options (the "Options") to certain directors and officers of the Corporation.

Each Option confers upon its holder the right to purchase one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a "Share") for a period of five years at an exercise price of C$0.77 per Share. The vesting terms for the Options are:

For Directors: one third (1/3) at the date of grant, one third (1/3) one (1) year after the date of grant, and one third (1/3) two (2) years after the date of grant.

For Officers: one third (1/3) one (1) year after the date of grant, one third (1/3) two (2) years after the date of grant and one third (1/3) three (3) years after the date of grant.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV: GMIN) (OTCQX: GMINF) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects, to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by its flagship Tocantinzinho Project in mining friendly and prospective Pará State, Brazil.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gminingventures.com or contact:

Jessie Liu-Ernsting

Director, Investor Relations and Communications
647.728.4176
info@gminingventures.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the items listed in the above section entitled "About G Mining Ventures Corp.".

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will bring the Project into commercial production and grow into the next mid-tier precious metal producer group, as future events could differ materially what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant section of the Corporation's Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/715339/G-Mining-Ventures-Grants-Stock-Options

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
