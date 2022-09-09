Dutch researchers have looked at how PV systems could be used to power bulk vessels for inland shipping. They found that 7.18% and 5.78% of the energy demand of container ships and bulk vessels can be respectively supplied by solar panels.Researchers from Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands have looked at how vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV) could be applied in inland shipping fleets. They have developed a methodology to predict power production from vessel-integrated PV systems. "Vessel-integrated solar is already commercially viable," the research's corresponding author, ...

