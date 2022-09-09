Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) - Imani Collective recently launched their Halloween home decor collection. It consists of ornaments, hang signs, pillows, banners and canvas pennants. It is available to the public in the virtual shop hosted on the company's website.

The Halloween collection comes in a range of neutral colors that can easily fit into any interior design. The images on the products have vibrant Halloween themes to reflect the season. In addition to enhancing the ambience of the room, some of the items have uplifting and interesting slogans like "raise them kind", "I put a spell on you" and "It's okay".

In the collection, the range of ornaments and pillows are expertly shaped like pumpkins, cats, ghosts, witch hats, cats, skeletal hand peace signs and mummies - while some of its hang signs, banners and canvas pennants have these characters printed on them. The hang signs were designed to be easily placed on walls with artistically carved wooden dowels and cotton string.

They were handmade by skilled female Artisans in Kenya, using recycled materials obtained from scraps, leather, material wool and other eco-friendly fabrics. The inscriptions, patterns and other images on the collection's individual items, were sewn and hand printed on natural canvas. The dyes used as inks were made from plant based ingredients free of toxins. In the production process of this collection, the Imani Collective team aimed at reducing the 10% greenhouse gas emissions attributed to the global textile industry.

Commenting on the Halloween collection, Dr. Jenny Nuccio, Founder of Imani Collective Said, "The Imani Collective team has worked very hard on this collection, by paying attention to every tiny detail and ensuring our materials are safe, sustainable and durable. Each product is tastefully designed to complement the interior decor of homes, offices and commercial buildings this Halloween season. We are excited to finally share this creative collection with the World."

About Imani Collective

Imani Collective is an ethical home decor company founded in 2016 by Dr. Jenny Nuccio. Since its inception, Imani Collective has delivered over 10000 orders of sustainably produced products to customers in more than 179 countries. They hope to broaden their clientele base across the globe with their existing and upcoming collections.

