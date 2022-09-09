Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Der NFT ist tot! Lang lebe der NFT! Warum diese Aktie Sinn ergibt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140K4 ISIN: SE0005392537 Ticker-Symbol: 7ST 
Stuttgart
09.09.22
14:44 Uhr
1,476 Euro
-0,097
-6,17 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
09.09.2022 | 15:29
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of SolTech Energy Sweden AB (444/22)

With effect from September 12, 2022, the subscription rights in SolTech Energy
Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up
until and including September 21, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   SOLT TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018537334              
Order book ID:  267454                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from September 12, 2022, the paid subscription shares in SolTech
Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   SOLT BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018537342              
Order book ID:  267458                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
SOLTECH ENERGY SWEDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.