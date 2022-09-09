Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of SolTech Energy Sweden AB (444/22)

With effect from September 12, 2022, the subscription rights in SolTech Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 21, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SOLT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018537334 Order book ID: 267454 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 12, 2022, the paid subscription shares in SolTech Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SOLT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018537342 Order book ID: 267458 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB