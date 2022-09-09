Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022) -Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) ("Tony G" or the "Company"), an investment holding company, announces the resignation of Mr. Gregory Pepin as a director of the Company effective September 8, 2022. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Pepin for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

Mr. Bruno Macchialii has been appointed as a director of the Company. Mr Macchialii is a well-known leader in the digital asset space. With his experience and knowledge dealing with financial institutions he is a sought-after advisor across many verticals.

He is the former CEO and now external consultant at Delchain Limited, a full-service and licensed financial firm. Bruno joined Delchain on the ground floor and was influential in building the team, structure and products. Creating the first financial institution to offer a one-stop shop solution bridging traditional finance and digital asset solutions. Bruno was instrumental in growing Delchain to be one of the largest digital asset platforms in the world.

Bruno provides unique and relevant value to organizations and has helped raise several millions for multiple companies. He is an advocate of digital assets whose personal contributions have progressed the evolution of finance.

Media Contact:

Gediminas Klepackas

Chief Executive Officer

+370 677 73470

gk@tony.holdings

About Tony G:

Tony G is an investment Company seeking returns through investments in the securities of other companies. In particular, the Tony G focuses on the blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, payment processing services, syndicated credit opportunities, online commerce and online gambling industries, including companies or other entities that service such industries. The Company's Common Shares are listed on the CSE under the symbol TONY.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

