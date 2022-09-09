Anzeige
Freitag, 09.09.2022
09.09.2022 | 15:55
Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector UCITS ETF: Amendment of the definition of a business day

DJ Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector UCITS ETF: Amendment of the definition of a business day

Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector UCITS ETF (5HEP) Ossiam ESG Low Carbon Shiller Barclays CAPE® US Sector UCITS ETF: Amendment of the definition of a business day 09-Sep-2022 / 14:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OSSIAM IRL ICAV

Irish Collective Asset-management Vehicle Registered office: 70 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland

Reference number: C173953 (the "Company")

Ireland, 9 September 2022,

Dear Shareholders,

We would like to inform you that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has resolved to amend the definition of the "Business Day" in the prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus") for consistency purposes as follows:. 

Definition of the Business Day (Prospectus dated 21 March  Definition of the Business Day (Updated Prospectus) 
2018) 
 
Business Day: unless otherwise specified in the Relevant  Business Day: unless otherwise specified in the Relevant 
Supplement, a day on which commercial banks are open and  Supplement, a day on which commercial banks are open and 
settle payments in London, excluding days on which such   settle payments in Dublin, excluding days on which such 
commercial banks are open for only half a day;       commercial banks are open for only half a day;

The modification of the "Business Day" definition will take place on 10 October 2022 (the "Effective Date").

Any further information may be obtained by sending an email to info@ossiam.com.

Yours faithfully,

The Board of directors of Ossiam IRL ICAV

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BF92LR56 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     5HEP 
LEI Code:   635400DZBZDWPESZQT37 
Sequence No.: 187271 
EQS News ID:  1439643 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1439643&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 09, 2022 09:22 ET (13:22 GMT)

