LFB Plasma, a US-based plasma collection company and subsidiary of the LFB Group, a leading European company providing plasma-derived products to healthcare professionals, announces joining the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA). LFB Plasma operates plasma collection centers in Greenacres and Fort Pierce, FL, High Point, NC, and Florence, SC, and will soon open centers in Pueblo, CO and Anniston, AL.

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) is a global organization that represents manufacturers of plasma-derived and recombinant analog therapies, collectively known as plasma protein therapies and the collectors of source plasma used for fractionation. PPTA also administers standards and programs that help ensure the quality and safety of plasma collection and manufacturing and protect both donors and patients.

Positive Industry Impact

"We are very happy to become part of PPTA. Being part of the PPTA family is an important step as we continue our expansion in the US," said Jose Moreno Toscano, President and CEO of LFB Plasma said about joining PPTA, "We are committed to our donors and the communities in which we operate as we seek to provide life-saving treatments to patients in need."

Dr. Joshua Penrod, SVP and Head of Global Plasma at PPTA added, "It is a great pleasure to welcome LFB Plasma as a member of PPTA. We are extremely proud to expand our membership with the inclusion of a well-respected and reputable company. This will help strengthen our commitment to plasma donors and patients alike."

About LFB Plasma

Created in 2021, LFB Plasma is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL. LFB Plasma opened a first collection center in Greenacres, FL for the purpose of collecting plasma for development of plasma-derived medicinal products to aid healthcare professionals in the treatment of serious and often rare diseases. Since opening, LFB Plasma expanded into three states and has plans to open plasma collection centers in two more states by mid-2023.

