Immunocore Holdings Limited: Immunocore presents promising initial Phase 1 data for first off-the-shelf TCR therapy targeting PRAME at the ESMO 2022 Congress

Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases, has released today initial Phase 1 data for the first off-the-shelf ImmTAC targeting PRAME, demonstrating that IMC-F106C is well tolerated and resulted in durable responses across multiple solid tumor types.

The initial data from the ongoing Phase 1 dose escalation trial of IMC-F106C is the subject of a presentation today at 4:40 PM CEST/10:40 AM EDT, in the Investigational Immunotherapy Proffered Paper session at the European Society for Medical Oncology.

"The durable responses in heavily pre-treated patients show that our PRAME-targeted bispecific therapy, IMC-F106C, can deliver meaningful benefits to patients across a range of cancer types," said Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore. "Based on this promising data, we have initiated expansion arms in multiple tumor types to further assess the efficacy."

Initial Phase 1 C linical D ata

As of 18 July 2022, 55 patients have been treated across 10 dose cohorts. IMC-F106C was well-tolerated, with treatment-related adverse events (AEs) that were manageable and consistent with the mechanism of action. The most frequent treatment-related AE reported was cytokine release syndrome (CRS), which was mostly Grade 1 (none were Grade =3) and occurred predominantly during the initial three doses. None of the related AEs led to treatment discontinuation or patient death.

Dr. Omid Hamid, Chief, Translational Research and Immunotherapy, Co-Director, Melanoma Therapeutics at Cedars-Sinai Cancer at the Angeles Clinic and Research Institute, said: "ImmTAC therapies are designed to provide potent and target-specific T-cell response, overcoming resistance in immune excluded tumors. Through redirection and activation of non-tumor-specific T cells, as shown in this trial with IMC-F106C, we can influence a diverse range of tumors leading to durable response. This trial shows tolerability and activity in a wide range of tumors, including checkpoint inhibitor pre-treated patients. I look forward to upcoming cohorts in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and chemotherapy."

Doses of = 20 mcg were clinically active and had consistent and robust interferon gamma induction, a specific marker of T cell activation. Most of the patients in these active dose cohorts were enrolled without prospective PRAME testing. In these patients, PRAME expression was analyzed retrospectively; the vast majority were positive, and the average expression was high (median H score 188).

In the clinically active dose cohorts, durable partial responses (PR) were observed in 2/6 patients with cutaneous melanoma, 2/4 with ovarian cancer and 3/6 with tebentafusp-naïve uveal melanoma (UM) (0/5 response in patients with UM who had progressed on prior tebentafusp). All ovarian patients were platinum-resistant, and all cutaneous melanoma patients had progressed on prior anti-PD1 and anti-CTLA4. Six of the seven PRs are still ongoing, including two for over seven months. Ten additional efficacy evaluable patients across four other tumor types had a best RECIST response of stable disease or progressive disease. A majority of patients evaluable for circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) had at least a 50% reduction.

Ongoing E xpansion Arms in Four Cancer Types

The Company has initiated patient enrollment into four expansion arms in cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and endometrial cancers. The IMC-F106C-101 trial is adaptive and includes the option for Phase 2 expansion, allowing for approximately 100 patients treated per tumor type in the Phase 1 and 2 expansion arms. Dose escalation continues in additional solid tumors as well as plans for combination arms with standards-of-care.

About t he T rial (IMC-F106C- 101 )

The Phase 1 dose escalation trial was designed to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD), as well as to evaluate the safety, preliminary anti-tumor activity and pharmacokinetics of IMC-F106C, a bispecific protein built on Immunocore's ImmTAC technology, and the Company's first molecule to target the PRAME antigen.

Following pre-screening for the HLA-A*02:01 allele and, where required, for PRAME expression, patients were infused on a weekly dosing regimen, with intra-patient escalation during the initial three weeks. Tumor types with high PRAME prevalence were enrolled regardless of PRAME expression testing, which was evaluated retrospectively. Tumor types with lower PRAME prevalence required testing for PRAME expression prior to study entry. Patients were first scanned at nine weeks, and every nine weeks thereafter.

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a commercial-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX - Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease - designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune, and infectious disease. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocore's most advanced oncology TCR therapeutic, KIMMTRAK, has been approved for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) in the United States, European Union, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, having demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in mUM, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

