The "Global Healthcare Archiving Ediscovery Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare archiving eDiscovery market is poised to grow by $1.95 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period. The report on the healthcare archiving eDiscovery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising volume of electronic data and the increased use of IT-enabled solutions.

The healthcare archiving eDiscovery market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.

The healthcare archiving eDiscovery market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

This study identifies the growing digitization of the healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare archiving eDiscovery market growth during the next few years.

The report on healthcare archiving eDiscovery market covers the following areas:

Healthcare archiving eDiscovery market sizing

Healthcare archiving eDiscovery market forecast

Healthcare archiving eDiscovery market industry analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Asia Market size and forecast 2021-2026

ROW Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Bloomberg LP

Commvault Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Global Relay Communications Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Smarsh Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

