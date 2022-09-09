The "Global Healthcare Archiving Ediscovery Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The healthcare archiving eDiscovery market is poised to grow by $1.95 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period. The report on the healthcare archiving eDiscovery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising volume of electronic data and the increased use of IT-enabled solutions.
The healthcare archiving eDiscovery market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.
The healthcare archiving eDiscovery market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
This study identifies the growing digitization of the healthcare industry as one of the prime reasons driving the healthcare archiving eDiscovery market growth during the next few years.
The report on healthcare archiving eDiscovery market covers the following areas:
- Healthcare archiving eDiscovery market sizing
- Healthcare archiving eDiscovery market forecast
- Healthcare archiving eDiscovery market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-premise Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Barracuda Networks Inc.
- Bloomberg LP
- Commvault Systems Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Global Relay Communications Inc.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Smarsh Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
