Quantum Storey Announces Availability Of My Little Pony: Virtual Magic, A Quantum Movie Novel

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Quantum Storey, the creator of the world's first mass-market Extended Reality (XR) storytelling platform, announced the general release of its My Little Pony: Virtual Magic product, the first in a series of immersive storytelling and experiential entertainment products for children, fans, and families produced in collaboration with Hasbro, a global play and entertainment company. Inspired by the hit movie, My Little Pony: A New Generation, the new novel features exclusive story elements for readers to enjoy through an eye-popping immersive experience.

Availability: The Quantum Storey My Little Pony: Virtual Magic product is available at Amazon, Walmart , and directly through Quantum Storey for $39.99. The QSXR mobile app is compatible with iOS 15+ and Android 11+ smartphones and is available for free on Apple App Store and Google Play.

"We are excited for kids, parents, and fans of the My Little Pony franchise to experience an entirely new dimension of interaction in storytelling not only to inspire a joy of reading in young fans but to help them develop a deeper connection with their favorite characters," said Quantum Storey CEO and Founder J.M. Haines.

"At Hasbro, we put our fans at the center of everything we do as we continuously create fun and engaging experiences for them through our storytelling," said Michael Kelly, Hasbro's Vice President of Global Publishing. "We are thrilled to work with Quantum Storey to provide families with an all-new way to interact with their favorite animated characters. This multi-sensory journey will make readers feel like they've been transported directly into a My Little Pony: A New Generation storybook as they enjoy magical adventures alongside the lovable My Little Pony characters."

Quantum Storey's My Little Pony: Virtual Magic product consists of a hardcover book, Quantum Storey XR (QSXR) Goggles, and the free QSXR app that powers the proprietary pass-through and handheld augmented reality and virtual reality (XR) platformthat is part of the readingexperience.

The QSXR mobile app super-charges the reading experience, providing a bridge into a multi-sensory, self-paced, and immersive framework, meeting the needs of a new generation. This revolutionary XR reading approach of layered engagement offers multiple pathways to spark a youngperson's interest in readingand motivates them to share the fun with others.

My Little Pony: Virtual Magic features 18 strategically placed PortalPoints® that facilitate an exciting reward at the end of every chapter by transporting the reader inside the world they just read. Toggling seamlessly between traditional reading, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) in short bursts strengthens comprehension and makes screen time more productive by turning traditional reading into active engagement. In addition, an achievements panel promotes winning by reading, unlocking filters of characters introduced in the previous chapters, and allowing parentsto receive notification of their child'sreading success.

Check out the product walk through video to see how the QSXR product experience works.

As My Little Pony gallops into 2023 to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the iconic franchise continues to stay at the forefront of pop culture, celebrating positive messages, such as acceptance and friendship, that appeal to kids, parents and fans of all ages. With 550 minutes of all-new original animation continuing to drop comes a comprehensive, growing licensing program spanning fashion, home, publishing, FMCG and location-based-entertainment categories-giving consumers all-new ways to commemorate the magical brand.

The Quantum Storey's My Little Pony: Virtual Magic is the first in a series of products that are in development based on Hasbro iconic brandsthat include Transformers and Clue.

The Quantum Storey is a woman-founded spatial computing and publishing studio focused on activating contentby blending its patented XR technology platform with the loveof storytelling. This immersive form of layered engagement defines a new consumer product category, marking the future of home entertainment and learning. Quantum Storey is making immersive XR experiences available to mass audiences, driving scalable, cost-effective deep technology and premium XR content across devices, platforms, and vertical markets by utilizing the readily available smartphone.

As a first mover in the XR space in 2017, Quantum Storey's smartphone-based architecture pioneered a rich, high-end AR and VR experience accessible and affordable for families. Its first title, Operation YOU: Morning Nightmare, launched nationwide in 4,000-plus Walmart and Sam's Club stores. In 2018, Quantum Storey created the first-ever XR multi-sensory experience Hotel Transylvania 3: Virtual Vacation, bundled with a Blu-ray/DVD based on Sony Pictures Home Entertainment's film Hotel Transylvania 3-paving the way for the full integration of XR technologies into popular entertainment.

Quantum Storey Company is headquartered at historic Raleigh Studios in Hollywood, with offices in Amsterdam, Mumbai, and Seoul. For additional information about Quantum Storey, please visit quantumstorey.com and follow @quantumstorey on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. WeRXR

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.) © 2022 Hasbro, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

