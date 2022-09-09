Network-1 Technologies, Inc.: Network-1 Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

NEW CANAAN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American:NTIP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per common share pursuant to its dividend policy. The semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share is payable on September 30, 2022 to all common stockholders of record as of September 20, 2022.

The dividend policy of Network-1 undergoes a periodic review by the Board of Directors and is subject to change at any time depending on the results of operations of Network-1, its financial requirements and other factors existing at the time. Future declarations of semi-annual dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to the final determination and discretion of the Board of Directors.

ABOUT NETWORK-1 TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, licensing and protection of its intellectual property and proprietary technologies. Network-1 works with inventors and patent owners to assist in the development and monetization of their patented technologies. Network-1 currently owns ninety-six (96) patents covering various telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content. Network-1's current strategy includes efforts to monetize four patent portfolios (the Cox, M2M/IoT, HFT and Mirror Worlds patent portfolios). Network-1's strategy is to focus on acquiring and investing in high quality patents which management believes have the potential to generate significant licensing opportunities as Network-1 has achieved with respect to its Remote Power Patent and Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio. Network-1's Remote Power Patent has generated licensing revenue in excess of $187,000,000 from May 2007 through June 30, 2022. Network-1 has achieved licensing and other revenue of $47,150,000 through June 30, 2022 with respect to its Mirror Worlds Patent Portfolio.

