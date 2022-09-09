RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Refiling of Amended Form of Proxy and VIF, and Appointment of Investor Relations Firm

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) (OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, announces that it will be holding its annual general meeting of shareholders on September 29, 2022, (the "AGM") at 2:00 PM (Pacific Time) at the Company's offices at Suite 1400, 1040 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Company has also filed an amended form of proxy (the "Proxy") and the Voting Instruction Form (the "VIF") prepared for the Company's AGM. The Proxy and the VIF were amended to remove the resolution to set the number of directors at seven in order to align the resolutions in the Proxy and the VIF with the resolutions included in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular filed in connection with the AGM. The amended Proxy and VIF is filed and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All proxies received prior to the amended Proxy and VIF will be accepted.

The Company has also retained the services of Water Tower Research ("Water Tower") to assist with its investor relations activities commencing on September 15, 2022. Water Tower is a stakeholder communication and investor engagement platform powered by Wall Street veterans with significant experience and credibility. Water Tower creates, delivers, and maintains the information flow required to build and preserve relationships between companies and all their stakeholders and investors. In consideration for the services provided, the Company will be compensating Water Tower a monthly fee of USD$8,000 per month for a period of 12 months. Water Tower does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, Mexico, and Europe. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

