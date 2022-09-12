TGS ASA: TGS Announces Amendment Phase II in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico

OSLO, Norway (12 September 2022) - TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced Amendment Phase II, a continuation of its ultra-long offset ocean-bottom node (OBN) acquisition in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This project extends the first phase of the survey that was acquired to the east in 2018.

The 151 OCS block survey will begin in December 2022 and is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023. Key to this project is the uplift this data will bring to full-waveform inversion (FWI) velocity model building. The results from this data following processing are expected in Q4 2023. On completion of this project, TGS will have built a library of over 550 OCS blocks of ultra-long off-set data in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico over the past four years.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented, "Following the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, there is a clear roadmap for future license rounds and increased activity in the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, TGS feels this is an ideal time to continue investing in ultra-long offset node data to support industry needs in this highly prospective area."

Magseis Fairfield will conduct the data acquisition as a contractor to TGS.

This project is supported by industry funding.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

