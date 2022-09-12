Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis acquires Giftge Consult GmbH, strengthening its position in Energy Transition in Germany, a key solution of its Resilience Global Business Area

Amsterdam, September 12, 2022 - Arcadis, the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has agreed to acquire allof the shares of Giftge Consult GmbH, a leading consulting and engineering company for energy transition solutions in Germany.

With this acquisition, Arcadis will strengthen its position in the attractive and high growth energy transition sector, complementing services within its global Resilience business area. Giftge Consult GmbH is a company with 60 talented employees, 40 years of market experience, a strong reputation, and long-standing client relationships with the key German transport infrastructure and energy transmission system operators.

Giftge Consult's capabilities and services span the German energy and transport industry, notably in technical planning, asset management, construction engineering and infrastructure delivery for energy transmission grids. In addition, the company brings expertise that Arcadis can roll out and cross-sell internationally with its global client base, such as pipeline engineering, high voltage-direct current (HVDC) and hydrogen transmission, environmental permitting and digital surveying services. This will enable the delivery of more complex and diverse services in the areas of transmission grids and transport infrastructure planning and delivery in the future.

Peter Oosterveer, Global CEO, Arcadis commented:

"The supply of clean, green and reliable sources of energy are the issues of the hour across Europe, critical to our clients and communities alike and crucial to tackling the climate emergency. We're delighted to welcome the talented Giftge Consult team to the Arcadis family and see great opportunities to strengthen, scale and grow our energy transition solutions to clients not only in Germany but across our global operations."

Manuel Biebermann, Managing Director, Giftge Consult GmbH said:

"The complementary services and competencies will help us to serve our current customer base even better, to realize our common passion to improve the quality of life, and to be acknowledged as the best business in our field. The sale to Arcadis secures our future viability under the umbrella of a strong, innovative and forward-thinking global company."

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 28,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

ABOUT GIFTGE CONSULT

Since its foundation in 1979, Giftge Consult GmbH has developed from a classical engineering office to a powerful consulting and engineering company. We strive to meet our customers' needs through safe, flexible and innovative project solutions. Because extraordinary projects require extraordinary expertise. This applies to both large and small contracts.

As engineering specialists for the fields of energy, rail, road and environment, we draw on decades of experience. As an independent engineering and consulting company, we have only one goal - sustainable and holistic project solutions for your requirements.

