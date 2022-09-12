Avant Brands, Inc.: Avant Brands Announces New Products Launching at the Ontario Cannabis Store

Avant's largest product call to date

New handcrafted products from Avant's popular brands: BLKMKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT)(OTCQX:AVTBF)(FRA:1BU0) ("Avant" or the "Company"), a leading producer of innovative, premium handcrafted cannabis products, is pleased to announce the launch of new products in the Province of Ontario. This is Avant's largest product call delivery to-date, with 11 SKUs accepted for listing by the OCS (Ontario Cannabis Store).

"Further building off the positive demand we received for our new cultivars released earlier this year, we are excited to announce the launch of additional products into the Province of Ontario," said Norton Singhavon, Avant's Founder and CEO. "We remain committed to producing innovative and consistent industry-leading premium products for our consumers."

The new handcrafted products from Avant Brands are sold under its existing and highly sought-after brands: BLKMKT,Tenzo,Cognoscente and Treehugger.

BLKMKT products are designed to resonate with legacy consumers - the most experienced connoisseurs who consume top-shelf flower. New products under the BLKMKTTM brand include:

BLKMKT Pineapple P Cold Cured Live Rosin. Contains 70-80% THC and 8-10% terpenes with a delightfully sweet flavour profile. Available as of August 23, 2022.

BLKMKT Purple Rain which is the brand's first in-house cross, combining its popular Cherry Punch and Candy Rain strains. This high THC cultivar contains 26-32% THC and 2.5-3.5% terpenes with a sweet gas flavour profile. Available as of September 6, 2022.

BLKMKT Peanut Butter MAC Live Rosin All-In-One, a lightweight disposable with a soft-touch finish containing 72-80% THC and 7-10% terpenes and a nutty flavour profile. Available as of September 6, 2022.

Tenzo products offer high-quality craft cannabis at an accessible price, with a diverse assortment of bold, innovative & fun products that are intended to elevate the consumer experience with exquisite aromas & premium packaging. New products reinvigorating the Tenzo product line include:

Tenzo THC Diamonds made with Avant's indoor-grown flower with added terpene sauce containing 85-95% THC. Available as of August 23, 2022.

Tenzo Avalanche Whole Flower & Pre-Rolls, a high THC hybrid which contains 28%-32% THC and 2-2.5% terpenes with a sweet melon flavour. Available as of September 6, 2022.

Cognoscente products are exclusive, limited edition drops that are intended to enhance the consumer experience and redefine how cannabis is presented, with high-quality standards in every aspect of production. New products under the Cognoscente brand were available as of September 6, 2022, paying homage to Canada's top micro-producers and include:

Cognoscente Craft Tasting Flight Micro Edition, a sampling of 3 small-batch premium cultivars from 3 different craft micro-producers (each in 2g jars housed in an elegant custom-designed tube) containing 23%-26% THC. The first Craft Tasting Flight offering sold out immediately.

Cognoscente A Blunt Experience offers 3 x 1g blunts in custom-designed packaging with glass tubes, featuring the same craft flower as in the Craft Tasting Flight Micro Edition containing (25%-27% THC).

About Avant Brands Inc.

Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products, based on unique and exceptional cultivars. Avant's products are distributed via three complementary sales channels: recreational, medical and export. Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognoscente and Treehugger, which are sold in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Atlantic Canada and the territories. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal and through various medical cannabis partners.

Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:1BU0). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

To learn more about Avant, access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations at Avant Brands Inc.

1-800-351-6358

ir@avantbrands.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's expectations with respect to elevating or enhancing the consumer experience; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Examples include statements that the Company will operate in a fiscally disciplined manner; that the Company will build long-term shareholder value and reduce operational expenses; or that the Company will increase its revenue and gross margins.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and inflation-related risks; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated February 28, 2022, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

