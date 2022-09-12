TheTIE.IO: The TIE Adds Two Financial Markets Veterans to its Leadership Team

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / The TIE, the leading information services company for digital assets, today announced the hiring of Paul Hebert, former Executive Vice President of Corporate Investor Relations at Ipreo, and Chris Briseno, former Global Creative Director at Bloomberg LP, as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), respectively.

A 30-year veteran of the financial services and technology industries, Paul Hebert brings his executive experience to The TIE at a time when traditional institutions are adding digital asset data and research to their workflows. In addition to his work at Ipreo, Paul has experience at two private equity backed FinTech companies - both as CRO. Paul's background managing global sales across private capital markets, publicly traded companies and investment banks will immediately lend itself to the company, as he will oversee the sales team as it increases the market presence for The TIE.

Chris Briseno joins The TIE as CMO, having recently served as the Global Head of Marketing at Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange focused on institutional investors. Chris' roots in traditional finance include his time at Bloomberg LP where he led the global creative and digital teams, guiding the development of mobile, web, content, social media, and sales enablement of its financial products offerings. His crypto experience includes CMO at AltLending, one of the first institutional lenders in the digital asset space. Chris also worked as Head of Web Products and Services at Hawkfish, where he joined the campaign team for Mike Bloomberg's 2020 presidential run. In his role as CMO, Chris will grow the capabilities across web, content, social, events, creative, and PR.

The TIE's CEO and co-founder Josh Frank said: "Adding Paul and Chris to the team will bring an incredible amount of knowledge and experience to our ecosystem as we scale and market The TIE's offerings to clients worldwide. This comes at a time when institutional adoption of digital assets is accelerating - and The TIE is now the best positioned information services firm to meet that opportunity."

About The TIE



The TIE is the leading provider of information services for digital assets. The TIE Terminal is the fastest and most comprehensive workstation for institutional digital asset investors. The Terminal brings together real-time news from thousands of primary sources, with sentiment analytics, spot and derivatives, alternative, and on-chain data in a powerful and intuitive platform.

The TIE's clients include the leading traditional and crypto-native hedge funds, OTC desks, market makers, trading venues, banks, sell-side firms, and other institutional market participants.

