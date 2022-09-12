Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P9AA ISIN: US75943R1023 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
09.09.22
22:00 Uhr
29,010 US-Dollar
-2,350
-7,49 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
RELAY THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RELAY THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RELAY THERAPEUTICS
RELAY THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RELAY THERAPEUTICS INC29,010-7,49 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.