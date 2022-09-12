NuGen Medical Devices: NuGen M.D. Announces DTC Eligibility Within the United States

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2022 / NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV:NGMD)(OTCQB:NGMDF) ("NuGen' or the "Company"), a leader in needle-free drug delivery, is pleased to announce that, effective September 9, 2022, its common shares have received Depository Trust Company ("DTC") full-service eligibility within the United States. The Company's common shares recently began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol 'NGMDF' in the United States. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "NGMD".

"This is an important milestone for Nugen," said Michael Wright, CEO of NuGen. "Building on our recent OTCQB listing, DTC eligibility means that our stock will be even more accessible to trade for a broader range of U.S. investors."

DTC eligibility allows for book-entry and depository services at the Depository Trust Company for the Company's common shares, which will facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers in the United States.

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen is an emerging specialty medical device company developing the next generation of needle-free technologies and other innovative medical delivery products. The company's products, which include the InsuJet and PetJet needle-free injection systems, are designed to improve the lives of millions of people and animals. NuGen continues to receive approval in numerous countries, including Canada. NuGen's products are designed for use in several important fields including, but not limited to, diabetes, veterinary medicine, and vaccines.

For More Information visit: www.nugenmd.com

Twitter: @NuGenMD

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nugenmd/

For further information, please contact:

Michael Wright

President and CEO

NuGen Medical Devices Inc.

mw@nugenmd.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Kin Communications Inc.

NGMD@kincommunications.com

(604) 684-6730

Twitter: @KinComm

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include the Company's 2022 objectives of securing additional distribution and sales agreements, making submissions for regulatory approvals and capitalizing on additional market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: NuGen Medical Devices

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/715521/NuGen-MD-Announces-DTC-Eligibility-Within-the-United-States