ATLANT 3D Nanosystems (ATLANT 3D), today announced the closure of their capital raise of 15M USD. The round was led by UK venture capital firm West Hill Capital and further supported by existing investors including leading Japanese corporation. The funding is the largest joint Series A round in Denmark outside of life sciences and software.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005049/en/

ATLANT 3D state-of-the-art technology is based on a unique microfluidics chemical reactor, named micronozzle, mounted on a dynamic platform that allows selective area direct atomic layer processing with more than potential 450 different materials with atomic resolution. (Photo: Business Wire)

The funding will be used to get one step closer to ATLANT 3D's vision to create a network-centric smart advanced manufacturing infrastructure based on its proprietary technology and know-how and integrate it in the future with other advanced technologies. ATLANT 3D aims to develop a network of advanced manufacturing hubs the A-hubs across the globe to enable a radical innovation ecosystem for next-generation micro and nanoelectronics prototyping and manufacturing.

ATLANT 3D is the first and only company to crack the code for a radically new way of doing micro and nano processing. ATLANT 3D's Nanofabricator enables advanced manufacturing with AI solutions which allows direct patterning on complex surfaces, various substrate materials, plain wafers, and textures with existing structures or devices. ATLANT 3D technology has a unique configuration that allows atomically precise processing at micro and zero gravity. In general, it decreases the time and cost of processing from years and months to days, and gives unprecedented flexibility for material innovation, prototyping, and production of micro and nanodevices, replacing the previous cleanroom-based complex process flows.

"The existing process-intensive manufacturing method is a limiting factor in the future of electronics development. Due to its inflexibility, the current multi-step process is at the root of our current global supply chain crises, causing a shortage of electronics devices and bringing high barriers to innovation. ", says Dr. Maksym Plakhotnyuk, CEO and Founder of ATLANT 3D. "At ATLANT 3D, we have invented a unique technological platform that enables what was previously impossible. Imagine that new advanced materials, devices, and applications that you use today for your smart life or for the industry can be manufactured in-house, with flexibility, and sustainability in mind. The process can be fully digital, cost-effective, and provide a possibility for rapid innovation with atomic precision. The recently raised funding will enable us to continue the fast technology and product development and expand ATLANT 3D to the first international market."

"We see a huge potential in ATLANT 3Ds' groundbreaking technology. We were impressed by the company's grand vision and the way how ATLANT 3D technology is ready to disrupt the conventional microfabrication approach" says Alan Richards, Partner, and Co-Founder of West Hill Capital.

About ATLANT 3D Nanosystems

ATLANT 3D is a Danish deep-tech company founded in 2018 developing a fundamentally different and innovative micro and nanofabrication platform technology that enables atomically precise advanced manufacturing of advanced materials and electronics with the vision to revolutionize electronics atom by atom. Since 2020 ATLANT 3D secured a number of customers, leading global industrial companies and organizations, in space, semiconductor, and electronics industries.

About West Hill Capital

Since 2014, West Hill Capital has arranged investment of $500 million into 40 early stage high-growth companies in the UK and Denmark. In 2021, West Hill's portfolio company Humio was acquired by USA Nasdaq-listed Crowdstrike Holdings for US$400 million, one of the largest Danish private company exits that year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005049/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACT

Albina Nazari

Marketing Communication Manager

Email: press@atlant3d.com