Italian Food and Beverage Corp: IFBC Now Approved Vendor for Western Beef

IFBC is now an approved vendor for Western Beef, Inc. This prized relationship is part of an aggressive expansion strategy which IFBC is undertaking to position its products in major chain stores. IFBC's energy drink is now available at the flagship Western Beef store located at Metropolitan Avenue in Queens, NY. This store is part of Western Beef's 140,000-square-foot premises which includes offices, a wholesale wing, and the actual highest grossing store in the Western Beef chain.

Also available in Long Island 1717 Old Dutch Broadway, Elmont and 605 Woodfield Rd. W Hempstead, in Brooklyn at 44 Empire Blvd. and in Staten Island at 2040 Forest Avenue.

The Western Beef chain, consisting of 28 warehouse-style stores, located in the New York City area, as well as in New Jersey and Florida, generates over than $300 million in annual sales volume. This successful chain is a significant employer in the retail segment of the New York Metropolitan area and is said to sport profit margins which are well above industry norms.

Western Beef's marketing strategy dovetails extremely well with that of IFBC insofar as it appeals to a diverse customer base which places a premium on quality at very affordable prices. Their motto of "We Know the Neighborhood" stems from its long-standing policy of custom-tailoring a variety of specific products to the communities which it serves.

One of the hallmarks of Western Beef's merchandising strategy, where possible, is to stock its shelves with the products of local vendors, such as that of IFBC's Italian-made Energy Drink, followed by major national and international brands.

IFBC's Chairman, Mr. Dino Luzzi, stated, "we are exceedingly excited by this Western Beef-IFBC alliance. It meshes perfectly with our strategy of growth in terms of revenues, margins, and distribution. Western Beef's emphasis on offering only quality products at competitive prices, is directly from our own play book. The consumer exposure and widespread distribution from such a well-known chain of stores, serves as a valuable springboard for the entre into other such retail chains. Further, it firmly positions us to enter the next stage of our strategic plan, which is to bring to market a new, sugar-free version of our Energy Drink.

