Montag, 12.09.2022
Breaking News! Überzeugende Zahlen triggern eine Kurs-Rallye!
WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
12.09.2022 | 16:13
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: TEN-Tender Offer Clarification

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: TEN-Tender Offer Clarification

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: TEN-Tender Offer Clarification 12-Sep-2022 / 14:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Tender Offer Clarification

The following clarification is made in respect of the 'Tender Offer' announcement released by the Company on 30 August 2022 at 07:00 GMT and the circular of the Company dated 1 September 2022 (the 'Circular').

The Tender Offer Record Date is 6 p.m. on 26 August 2022 as stated in the timetable as set out on page 4 of the Circular.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information please contact:

Enquiries: 

finnCap Limited 
William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 
Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe - Sales         +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 
 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
 
                           +44 (0) 1245 398950 
cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: TEN 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  187571 
EQS News ID:  1440579 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440579&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 12, 2022 09:42 ET (13:42 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
