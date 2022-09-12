DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: TEN-Tender Offer Clarification

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Tender Offer Clarification

The following clarification is made in respect of the 'Tender Offer' announcement released by the Company on 30 August 2022 at 07:00 GMT and the circular of the Company dated 1 September 2022 (the 'Circular').

The Tender Offer Record Date is 6 p.m. on 26 August 2022 as stated in the timetable as set out on page 4 of the Circular.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Circular.

For further information please contact:

Enquiries:

finnCap Limited William Marle / George Dollemore - Corporate Finance +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Mark Whitfeld / Pauline Tribe - Sales +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Maitland Administration Services Limited +44 (0) 1245 398950 cosec@maitlandgroup.com

