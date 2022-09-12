DJ MYHOTELMATCH: PERFORMANCE AND INITIAL FIGURES 2022

Sophia-Antipolis, September 7, 2022 - 6 pm

PERFORMANCE AND INITIAL FIGURES 2022

My Agency, the luxury division of MyHotelMatch, achieves a turnover of EUR5M in the first half of 2022[1]

MyHotelMatch is building an OTA (online travel agency) platform that works like an online dating app by incorporating the social sphere and the importance of the viral nature of community recommendations related to travel and vacations that "matches" travelers and hotels.

Revenues of 10 MEUR in 2022

MyHotelMatch announces a forecast turnover of EUR10M for 2022 supported by the results announced by its luxury division, My Agency, in the first half of the year. Driven by the recovery of the tourism industry, MyAgency, has achieved a turnover of EUR5 million between January and June 2022, which is +122% compared to last year. This performance is due to a 10% growth of the customer portfolio but also to the 20% increase of the average spending budget per customer.

An acquisition that keeps its promises

My Agency, the luxury division of MyHotelMatch was acquired in June 2022. My Agency, with its 23 employees and 18 years of experience, is the French expert in experience matching in the luxury travel sector and has 800 recurring VIP clients (65% individual 35% corporate). Since its creation, My Agency has achieved 80,000 unique experiences for more than EUR100 million in revenue, providing MyHotelMatch with a database that is essential to the development of the general public prototype, which will be available in the second quarter of 2023.

Strategic development

MyHotelMatch is a hotel-booking platform based on voluntary ultra-profiling of hotels and travelers information, which matches similar profiles like online dating sites. Beyond matching, each user will be able to invite their friends to join them in creating a community of travelers: travel "curators" who not only judge experiences, share photos and videos of vacations, but also who recommend hotels and are rewarded by a system of commissions shared with MyHotelMatch. MyHotelMatch becomes the social network for travel and vacations that will be rolled out to the public starting in Q2 2023.

The user experience of this platform will be based on the following 4 key steps:

PROFILING = the effort of filling in a profile by both the traveler and the hotelier is rewarded by a successful match.

MATCHING = the effort of recommendation ("curators" "unearthing") is rewarded by credits.

CHATTING = the effort of honesty by the traveler and the hotelier is rewarded by successful experiences as well as mutual and reciprocal satisfaction.

EVALUATING = the effort of providing constructive feedback by the traveler and the hotelier is rewarded by a more targeted profiling that enriches the profiles, visit after visit.

About MyHotelMatch

Created by Jean-François OTT, a visionary entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the hotel industry, venture capital and real estate investments. MyHotelMatch is developing a technological innovation tool that aims to revolutionize the world of tourism. Breaking away from traditional OTAs and the customer-hotel duo catalogued by price only (resulting in many lodging choices being "blind dates").

MyHotelMatch puts the "match" back as the fundamental objective of the huge tourism industry and not as a simple customer-supplier relationship. Based on ultra profiling and social recommendations, the platform is inspired by online dating sites to connect travelers and hotels with high value-added online hotel services whose profiles match, they must "like" each other and "find" each other.

MyHotelMatch is located in the heart of the innovative 3 IA Côte d'Azur in Sophia Antipolis, a city that has been awarded the 3IA label and is home to one of the four national Interdisciplinary Institutes of Artificial Intelligence. This center of excellence will create synergies and accelerate the development of AI technologies for MyHotelMatch.

MyHotelMatch is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011277391 - MHM).

More information on myhotelmatch.com (Investors section).

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the development, prospects and growth strategies of MyHotelMatch and its subsidiaries (the "Group"). These statements include indications of the Group's intentions, strategies, growth prospects and trends in its results. Although these statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers reasonable, they are subject to numerous risk factors and uncertainties, and actual developments and results may differ from those anticipated or implied by these statements due to a variety of factors, including technical and technological factors, as described in the Group's business reports available on the MyHotelMatch website. The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects the indications given by the Group as of the date of this document.

[1] Unaudited figures

