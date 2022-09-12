Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2022) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q) ("QNC" or the "Corporation") announces its participation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in be held in New York September 12-14, 2022.

The Company's live streaming presentation will be available on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 12:30 PM ET for conference participants. Quantum eMotion invites all interested parties to view the presentation by visiting our website at: www.quantumemotion.com.

About QeM

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. The patented solution for a Quantum Random Number Generator exploits the built-in unpredictability of quantum mechanics and promises to provide enhanced security for protecting high value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target the highly valued Financial Services, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

