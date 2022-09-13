InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) Purchase of Own Shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / The Company announces that on 12 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
Date of purchase:
12 September 2022
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
204,491
Lowest price paid per share:
£ 48.0000
Highest price paid per share:
£ 48.8800
Average price paid per share:
£ 48.5747
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above transaction, the Company holds 5,653,091 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 182,064,629 shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 204,491 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 12 September 2022
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
105,868
50,655
38,000
9,968
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 48.8600
£ 48.8700
£ 48.8800
£ 48.8600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 48.0100
£ 48.0000
£ 48.0000
£ 48.0400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 48.5719
£ 48.5894
£ 48.5698
£ 48.5483
