Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Announces Launch of Free T4 Assay for Truforma Diagnostic Platform

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering novel diagnostic and therapeutic products for companion animals, today announced the commercial launch of its newest assay - Free T4 (fT4) - for the TRUFORMA In-Clinic Biosensor Testing Platform.

"The proprietary point-of-care TRUFORMA free T4 assay brings a valuable diagnostic tool into the veterinary clinic for the first time," said Larry Heaton, Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer. "This new assay for the TRUFORMA instrument is an example of Zomedica's ongoing commitment to meet the needs of clinical veterinarians in ways that promote both patient and practice health."

Accurately diagnosing thyroid dysfunction can be a challenge in veterinary practice. Measurement of serum tT4, fT4, and TSH concentrations is currently recommended for the assessment of canine thyroid gland function. However, until now, practitioners have been limited to obtaining reliable fT4 results only from the reference laboratory. The in-clinic TRUFORMA free T4 assay, along with tT4 and TSH, brings the capability to deliver this valuable diagnostic panel directly to the point of care while preventing falsely elevated fT4 concentrations due to sample heating during transport to the reference laboratory. The TRUFORMA panel of thyroid assays - total-T4, TSH, and now free-T4 - offers veterinarians accurate, reliable, and precise results to achieve a more timely, definitive differentiation between healthy dogs and those with thyroid disease, thus allowing for faster diagnosis and treatment.

"I find the Free T4 measurement to be a straight-forward diagnostic test useful for accurately identifying thyroid conditions in dogs. I'm thrilled for the ability to run this test in-clinic in order to facilitate earlier patient treatment and same visit communications with clients" said Lauren Kappers, DVM.

The TRUFORMA fT4 assay is available for shipping September 12, 2022, directly from Zomedica.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for equine and companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Reader Advisory

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to American economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts and the impact of COVID-19 on our business, results and financial condition.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact upon our business operations generally, including our ability to develop and commercialize our products, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

PCG Advisory

Kirin Smith, President

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

+1 646.823.8656

