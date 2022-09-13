Acquisition enhances AMCS' operations management solutions for utilities and energy sector

AMCS, the leading global supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the environmental, recycling, and resources industries, today announced that it has acquired Utility Cloud, a leading U.S.-based utility operations management platform for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition expands AMCS' strategy to bring technologies to utility customers to help them sustainably manage resources, increase productivity, and enhance their bottom line while improving customer satisfaction.

Utility Cloud provides a cloud-based operations management software platform to enable operators of critical infrastructure to organize, action, and report against critical operational data. Built to maximize efficiency and improve oversight, Utility Cloud helps its global user base to simplify complex regulatory and operational workflows while ensuring the safety of employees and the communities they serve.

"The mission of AMCS is to optimize the sustainable use and production of resources such as water and energy. Our utilities customers are at the forefront of harnessing the benefits of digital transformation, using our technology to modernize their operations. Utility Cloud is a perfect fit within our portfolio of solutions which help utilities manage assets, reduce operational overhead, and increase customer engagement," said Jimmy Martin, CEO, AMCS.

"AMCS is the ideal catalyst to accelerate the value we bring to our customers and end markets," said Dan Calano, CEO, Utility Cloud. "Our combined customers will benefit from the expanded capabilities of the global AMCS organization."

The acquisition follows AMCS' recent purchase of Utilibill, a purpose-built customer management and billing solution for the utilities industry.

About AMCS

AMCS is headquartered in Limerick, Ireland with offices in North America, Europe, and Australia employing over 1000 people across 18 countries. AMCS is a global leader of integrated software and vehicle technology for the environmental, recycling, and resource industries and offers optimization solutions to the broader transport and logistics market. AMCS helps over 4,000 customers globally to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilization, optimize margins, and improve customer service. Their enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world.

About Utility Cloud

Utility Cloud is the only operations management software built for compliance. Powerful and highly configurable, Utility Cloud lets you automate workflows, track asset health, streamline reporting, avoid errors from manual data collection and stay compliant quicker and more accurately than ever before. More information can be found at www.utilitycloud.us.

