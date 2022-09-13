Integrated B2B Payments Leader Continues to Accelerate Global Expansion

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated B2B payments leader, announced the appointment of Marco Eeman as Managing Director to lead its European operations, focusing on profitable revenue growth and customer satisfaction. Eeman was a principal of Netherlands-based Order2Cash, a leading order-to-cash platform provider, which was acquired by Billtrust in February 2022.

Eeman takes responsibility for Billtrust's European operations at a time when the company is executing on its growth plan of expanding globally with companies that offer complementary expertise and shared values. Currently, Billtrust is serving more than 750 customers via its European operations, and its Business Payments Network offers interoperability capabilities and connections to over 70 B2B and B2G networks, enabling fully compliant and secure e-invoicing across multiple markets. Eeman will oversee a European-based Billtrust team with offices in Ghent, Belgium, Amsterdam and Joure, Netherlands and Krakow, Poland.

"Marco shares our vision of making the digital transformation of accounts receivable fast and simple in order to drive efficiency across the entire AR process spectrum," said Steve Pinado, Billtrust President. "I am confident his leadership of our growing team in Europe, strong SaaS technology background, deep understanding of invoicing complexity and compliance and product development expertise can immediately impact our operations and growth strategy."

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead Billtrust's European business," said Eeman. "Our incredible team is ready to collaborate with businesses across the region to help them weather a changing and unpredictable environment by getting paid faster and facilitating growth through automation and digitization."

About Billtrust

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

