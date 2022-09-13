Sobeys retail network in British Columbia includes all Safeway and Thrifty Foods locations

Listing with Sobeys to provide rapid expansion of retail footprint in British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become an approved vendor at Sobeys Inc. in British Columbia.

"Sobeys provides premier distribution points in both Safeway and Thrifty Foods, some of British Columbia's most well-known and established grocery retailers," stated Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY. "The demand for our Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks continues to grow as we execute our multi-channel sales strategy across Canada and into the United States."

Sobeys has more than 111 years of experience in the food retail business. As one of only two national grocery retailers in Canada, Sobeys serves the food shopping needs of Canadians with approximately 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces. Sobey's retail network in British Columbia includes all Thrifty Foods and Safeway locations in the province.

"The initial feedback we've received from the Local Development Manager at Sobeys has been exceptional," stated Curtis Clarke, VP, sales & marketing at Deans dairy & specialty foods. "Through this listing at Sobeys we at Dean's are excited to help the Gummy Project reach an increasing number of consumers and draw awareness to their mandate of "Supporting endangered keystone species - one gummy at a time".

About The Gummy Project

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow. https://shopgummies.com/

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free (877) 806-2633

E-mail: investors@shopgummies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

