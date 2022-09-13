Perceptyx and The Bersin Company Extend Strategic Survey Partnership

Bersin selects Perceptyx People Insights platform to power future HR research

TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx, the leading employee listening and people analytics platform, has expanded its partnership with HR thought leader and global industry analyst, Josh Bersin, into a longer term agreement. As the survey and assessment partner of The Josh Bersin Company, Perceptyx will help Bersin and his research team efficiently conduct HR industry studies at scale, and power new models, assessments, and tools for HR professionals.



The Perceptyx People Insights platform is designed specifically for listening to and analyzing the employee experience-and transforming insights into actions that directly shape an organization's business outcomes. More than 600 enterprises rely on Perceptyx to navigate the changing workplace, using it to, for example, design hybrid work policies, assess their DEIB progress, and reduce unwanted attrition. The Perceptyx platform includes point-in-time surveys, always-on listening, crowdsourced feedback, and leader effectiveness with AI-powered coaching capabilities.

"Perceptyx has been a leader in employee listening for years and has expanded its capabilities even further in the past year with noteworthy acquisitions such as Waggl, CultureIQ, and Cultivate," said Josh Bersin. "In our work together to date, the Perceptyx platform has allowed us to uncover valuable insights for HR and business leaders. I'm looking forward to collaborating with Perceptyx on an expanded body of research, models, listening, and tools for the HR industry."

Bersin will use the Perceptyx platform to support client and HR industry studies, as well as to power programs of The Josh Bersin Company. Recent studies published as a result of the partnership include: The Definitive Guide to Organization Design: The Journey to Agile; The Healthy Organization; The Definitive Guide to Recruitment: Human-Centered Talent Acquisition; and Corporate Learning at Scale: Growth in the Flow of Work; with thousands of organizations and millions of employees globally covered.

The Global HR Capability Assessment, a comprehensive diagnostic of HR practitioner capabilities, is built on the Perceptyx platform and currently used by over 8,000 professionals around the globe.

The Total Assessment of Employee Experience maturity (commissioned by Microsoft) and of maturity in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion both leverage the Perceptyx platform and are available for corporate members of The Josh Bersin Company.

"Josh Bersin's research and methodologies are providing a much needed map for thousands of HR professionals going through a period of immense change. His work is trusted as the leading authority on HR leadership and is helping organizations create better experiences for their employees. We're delighted he has chosen the Perceptyx platform to help power this important research," said John Borland, CEO at Perceptyx.

About Perceptyx

Since its founding in 2003, Perceptyx has been redefining the employee insights industry, delivering enterprise-level employee listening and people analytics to more than 600 customers, including one-third of the Fortune 100. With an unrivaled technology platform and a tailor-made, flexible approach, the Perceptyx platform makes it easy for managers, HR executives and business leaders to discover insights deep within large and complex organizations, driving meaningful action to improve business outcomes. Driven by a deep intellectual curiosity and a culture of innovation, Perceptyx is challenging the status quo - to help people and organizations "see the way forward."

About The Josh BersinCompany

Josh Bersin is a widely recognized thought leader and analyst covering all aspects of work, talent, learning and HR technology.

The Josh Bersin Company provides a wide range of research and advisory services, including a corporate membership program, to help HR leaders and professionals tackle the ever-evolving challenges and needs of today's workforce. The firm's research team covers all topics in HR, talent, and L&D, including diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee experience; remote and hybrid work; wellbeing; HR strategy and capabilities; learning and career mobility; HR technology; organization design and development; and talent acquisition and mobility. For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com