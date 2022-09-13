Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSXV: MSCL) ("Satellos" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company aimed at developing therapeutics that change the way degenerative muscle diseases are treated, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company ("Units"), whereby an aggregate of 8,750,000 Units were issued at a price of $0.40 per Unit, raising gross proceeds of $3,500,000. Each Unit consisted of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.60 until expiry on September 13, 2025.

The Offering was conducted on a best efforts agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by Bloom Burton Securities Inc., as lead agent, and included Leede Jones Gable Inc. and PI Financial Corp. (collectively, the "Agents"). The Agents were paid a cash fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds raised under the Offering and were granted compensation options equal to 7.0% of the number of Units issued under the Offering (the "Compensation Options"). Each Compensation Option entitles the Agent to buy one Common Share at a price of $0.40 until expiry on September 13, 2024.

The Units were qualified for sale by way of a final short form prospectus dated September 6, 2022 (the "Prospectus") filed by the Company in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 - Short Form Prospectus Distributions, and by way of private placement in the United States and to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")), pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act, and pursuant to all applicable U.S. state securities laws.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's lead program for the

discovery and development of a small molecule drug for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and characterization activities intended to identify a development candidate by the end of 2022.

The Units, Common Shares and Warrants have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or compliance with an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Related Party Transaction

An aggregate of 2,240,000 Units were purchased by insiders of the Company under the Offering for gross proceeds of $896,000. Each insider subscription constituted a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). In completing the purchases of Units by the Company's personnel, the Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 set forth in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101, as the aggregate value of the insiders' purchase of Units did not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering due to the limited time between the commitment by the insiders to purchase the subject Units and the closing of the Offering.

About Satellos Bioscience Inc.

Satellos is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines to treat degenerative muscle conditions. Our scientists discovered what we believe to be a previously unrecognized root cause of skeletal muscle degeneration. One which has the potential to transform how muscle disorders are treated. Our scientific founder, Dr. Michael Rudnicki, is a thought leader who discovered and has shown how muscle stem cells regulate muscle repair and growth throughout life. He has shown how defects in a process known as stem cell "polarity", which controls how muscle stem cells divide to create muscle progenitor cells, lead to a failure of muscle regeneration in Duchenne and potentially other muscle disorders. As a result of this ongoing inability to produce sufficient numbers of new muscle cells, the muscles of people living with Duchenne are unable to keep up with and repair the continuous and accumulating damage their muscles experience. Satellos' lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug (i.e., a pill) intended to correct muscle stem cell polarity and restore the body's innate muscle repair and regeneration process. We believe our unique therapeutic approach represents a potential disease modifying treatment for Duchenne and other dystrophies, offering new hope to patients. To expand our programs to other degenerative muscle conditions or disorders, Satellos has created a proprietary discovery platform, MyoReGenX, which we utilize to identify disease situations where deficits in muscle stem cell polarity and regeneration occur and are amenable to therapeutic treatment. For more information about or to discuss potential collaborations with Satellos concerning our discovery platform and therapeutic candidates or our subsidiary Amphotericin B Technologies Inc., please contact Ryan Mitchell, PhD, Director - Business Development at rmitchell@satellos.com or visit Satellos.com.

Notice on forward-looking statements:

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding Satellos and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, the use of proceeds from the Offering; general benefits of modulating stem cell polarity; its prospective impact on Duchenne patients and muscle regeneration generally; and Satellos' technologies and drug development plans.

