Research industry veteran to lead Toluna's continued expansion across the region

Toluna, the leading consumer insights provider and parent company of Harris Interactive and KuRunData, today announced the appointment of Jeff Claypoole to General Manager, Americas. In this role, Claypoole will be responsible for continuing to drive exceptional sales and revenue growth in the region through his leadership, organizational building, customer and prospect engagement, and planning and execution of go-to-market strategies.

Claypoole brings two decades of market research experience to the role, with a proven track record of driving exceptional profit growth through successful B2B sales and marketing, high-impact service, consulting, product enhancement, and development and leadership of high-performing teams. He has significant experience using data, analytics, and technology to help companies develop innovative new products and package designs, as well as pricing and global portfolio strategies.

"Toluna's growth has only been possible thanks to its incredible people, and we are delighted to welcome an industry veteran like Jeff Claypoole to the team. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and creative thinking, Jeff is an asset to our leadership team and will be instrumental in Toluna's continued success in the Americas," said Kevin Daly, Chief Sales Officer at Toluna.

Prior to joining Toluna, Claypoole held key leadership sales roles at both Affinova and NielsenIQ, where he was responsible for driving innovation, increasing success of product portfolios, and building high-performance teams. Most recently, he led the NielsenIQ BASES Price and Portfolio business, where he built and managed a team of over 120 associates operating in 100+ markets around the world.

Jeff Claypoole, General Manager, Americas, Toluna, said, "Toluna is a true leader in research innovation and I'm thrilled to take the reins as General Manager for the Americas region. As businesses adjust to the new normal, agile, on-demand insights are more important than ever. I look forward to working with our exceptional team to drive further growth, empower success, and continue to deliver relevant, real-time insights in an innovative and cutting-edge way for brands across the globe."

Toluna delivers real-time consumer insights at the speed of the on-demand economy. With a commitment to leading by technology innovation, Toluna revolutionizes market research and empowers clients with the agility to instantly conduct quantitative and qualitative research. By combining global scale and local expertise with innovative digital solutions and award-winning research design, Toluna helps clients explore tomorrow, now.

