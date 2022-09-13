Annual ranking highlights top 100 global providers of financial technology

Today, Enfusion ("Enfusion") (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native SaaS solutions for investment managers, announced they have ranked #78 on the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings. The 19th annual vendor rankings represent the leading hardware, software, and service providers to the global financial services industry. Rankings are based on the 2021 calendar year revenues attributed to financial services and FinTech industries.

"We are extremely proud to be moving up the list and honored to be recognized as a leading software and service provider within the financial services industry," said Oleg Movchan, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "As global asset managers and owners continue to reassess their operating and client-facing capabilities, evaluate cost structures and navigate their digital transformation initiatives, Enfusion reinforces its ongoing commitment to simplifying and streamlining investment management operations under a single, cloud-native unified technology platform and delivering superior client experience. This recognition is a testament to the product-forward leadership, technology innovation, and dedication of the entire Enfusion team."

The Fortune 500-style ranking categorizes and evaluates the top global providers of financial technology based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software, and/or services. These providers supply the technology backbone of the financial services industry, an industry for which IDC forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

To thrive in a digital economy, financial services organizations must embrace innovation and integrate technology effectively to enhance the customer experience and achieve operational excellence. Enfusion and the vendors featured on the IDC FinTech Rankings represent those providers committed to helping financial institutions successfully execute their digital transformation initiatives for the betterment of their customers around the world.

Enfusion is a full front-to-back-office platform that natively supports the investment management workflows of numerous personas and their distinct usage of the system across various points of the trade lifecycle. Over the past year, the company has enhanced its capability set around fixed income workflows and started to release a burgeoning set of capabilities to support the workflows of traditional asset managers.

"IDC is honored to recognize the technology providers that appear on the 19th annual IDC FinTech Rankings," said Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "These are the companies that have shown commitment to the financial services industry and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication."

This is the second year Enfusion has appeared on the list, having ranked #86 last year. To view the list in its entirety, please visit www.idc-fi.com.

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial, email info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

About Enfusion

Enfusion's investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with nearly 800 investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

Source Code: ENFN-IR

ENFN-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005458/en/

Contacts:

Media

Prosek Partners

pro-enfusion@prosek.com

Investors

Ignatius Njoku

investors@enfusion.com