Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Flying Nickel Mining Corp. (TSXV: FLYN) (OTCQB: FLYNF) ("Flying Nickel" or the "Company") today announced its Minago Nickel Sulphide project ("The Minago Project") is expected to have an industry leading low carbon footprint, lower than 99% of existing global nickel production. When in operation, the Minago project is expected to produce 0.99 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) per tonne of nickel-equivalent production over the life of mine. This is 97% lower than the industry average of 33.4 tonnes of CO2 in 2021. The Minago project has received over CAD 70 million in investments since 1966 and is located in the southern part of Manitoba's Thompson Nickel Belt (TNB).

These results are based on a study by Skarn Associates, a metals and mining ESG research company, applying applicable data from the Minago project. This CO2 footprint estimate does not include the carbon offset expected to be provided from the process of spontaneous mineral carbonation from the tailings and waste rock comprised largely of serpentine rock which naturally absorbs CO2 when exposed to air.

John Lee, Flying Nickel's CEO states, "Flying Nickel aims to be one of the world's most environmentally friendly nickel mining company with study demonstrating Minago being top 1% in lowest carbon footprint that utilizes Manitoba's hydroelectricity, trolley trucks and electric mine fleet. The clean nickel from Minago is ideally suited to go into high performance nickel batteries powering modern Electric Vehicles."

The capital expenditure is expected to be minimized with Manitoba Provincial Highway 6 and a high-voltage (230 kV) transmission line both within 2km from the Minago resource. Vale currently produces nickel concentrates in Thompson 270 km northeast of the Minago project. Vale's nickel concentrates are transported south to its Sudbury smelter for processing to refined nickel.

Figure 1: Nickel GHG Intensity Curve - CO2e Intensity (tCO2e/t Ni eq.)*



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8597/136954_9946679264ed4a12_002full.jpg

*Source: Skarn Associates

About Skarn Associates

Skarn's mission is to bridge the research gap between mine economics and ESG. Skarn focuses on creating high quality, independent, forward-looking mining sector ESG analysis, especially energy use and carbon emissions from mining, smelting and refining operations. Commodities covered include nickel, gold, aluminum, zinc, iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. Skarn has become a leader in mining sector greenhouse gas benchmarking, having developed unique methodologies and datasets, including its proprietary E0 and E1 emissions metrics.

Skarn Associates' proprietary GHG intensity metrics Scope 1 and Scope 2 relates to mine site emissions from mining and processing of ore, plus fugitive emissions (indirect GHG emissions - generally represented by electricity purchased by the mine from the grid). It includes emissions from integrated smelting and refining facilities, but excludes emissions from third-party smelting and refining. Emission intensities are stated on a recovered nickel-equivalent basis, calculated using average 2021 metal prices. Emissions are pro-rated across all commodities produced by the mine, based on contribution to gross revenue.

For more information visit www.skarnassociates.com.

About Flying Nickel

Flying Nickel Mining Corp. is a premier nickel sulphide mining and exploration company. The company is advancing its 100% owned Minago nickel project in the Thompson nickel belt in Manitoba, Canada.

Further information on the Company can be found at www.flynickel.com.

