Wolters Kluwer, Health announced today Lippincott ClinicalPulse is now available for clinicians to learn from the latest peer research in an audio format. The new offering from Lippincott, leading global publisher of current and influential medical, nursing, and allied health research, contains over 200 credits, and the ability for clinicians to complete and track their continuing medical education (CME) and continuing education credits (CE).

Clinicians prefer audio learning

According to a recent survey, 72% of clinicians indicated they learn best in digital learning environments and formats such as podcast, audio, webinar, and more. With Lippincott ClinicalPulse, doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, and other clinicians can learn on the go when and where they like. Users can wait to take their test at the end of courses until they have time and keep track of all their credits to ensure that they meet their CME/CE and state licensure requirements.

Peer-reviewed content for CME and CE

Lippincott ClinicalPulse streams a variety of top-rated audio content that covers 15 specialties, including Internal Medicine, Oncology, Psychiatry, and Obstetrics and Gynecology. The platform leverages deep relationships within the medical community to aggregate and curate the best-of-the-best learning lectures and research outcomes. Engaging audio from leading medical scholars and experts speaking at the most recent conferences and symposiums is optimized for studio-quality listening. High-yield lectures are engaging and informative, keeping the practicing clinician abreast of the latest advances in medicine to provide superior patient care.

"Lippincott ClinicalPulse is like the Spotify of CME. The information is peer-reviewed, and easy to access, making it perfect for busy clinicians," said Selena McCalla, FNP-C, family nurse practitioner at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.

Dr. Jeff Cashman, MS, DO, Associate Dean for OMS-4 and Graduate Medical Education, at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, said of the Lippincott ClinicalPulse app, "We all have busy schedules so the ability to get CME at any time, and sessions that are quick and to the point, help make ClinicalPulse a great choice for my CME requirements and needs."

"On-the-go learning like Lippincott ClinicalPulse will lighten the load for clinicians looking to stay updated on the latest peer-reviewed research," said Vikram Savkar, Senior Vice President General Manager, Medicine Segment for Health Learning, Research Practice at Wolters Kluwer. "Convenient access and higher completion rates of CME and CE can directly translate to better care and improved outcomes for patients."

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Learn more about Lippincott ClinicalPulse here.

