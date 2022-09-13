Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 13, 2022) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (OTCQX: PHNMF) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") (formerly First Vanadium Corp) is pleased to announce the first of a series of shallow vanadium drill reports from the 2022 summer program on its flagship Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project on the Carlin Gold Trend. To date the Company has completed 49 shallow vertical RC drill holes in four sectors (north, south, east and west of the deposit) in an effort to expand the outer limits of the vanadium resource area. A fifth sector (northwest) remains to be tested with a further 11 drill holes.

The first sector to report on is in an area 320 metres long and 110 metres wide in the northern limits of the deposit. Thirteen intercepts (Table 1) generally 50 metres apart are new and outside of the 2018 resource calculations. The average true thickness estimate of these shallow intercepts is 18.8 m (61.7 ft) at a grade of 0.58% V2O5.

Table 1: Shallow Vanadium Intercepts

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Est. True

Thickness

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) Est. True

Thickness

(ft) V2O5

(%) RC21-08 9.14 24.38 15.14 13.3 30 80 50 44 0.68 RC21-08A 6.10 28.96 22.86 20.0 20 95 75 65 0.82 RC21-13 4.57 13.72 9.15 8.2 15 45 30 27 0.48 RC21-13A 12.19 36.58 24.39 22.0 70 120 50 45 0.71 RCV22-079 9.14 33.53 24.39 24.39 30 110 80 80 0.56 RCV22-080 21.34 59.44 38.10 38.10 70 195 125 125 0.47 RCV22-081 0 21.34 21.34 21.34 0 70 70 70 0.46 RCV22-082 6.10 15.24 9.14 9.14 20 50 30 30 0.40 RCV22-083 3.05 22.86 19.81 19.81 10 75 65 65 0.46 RCV22-084* 56.39 60.96 4.57* 4.57* 185 200 15* 15* 0.43 RCV22-086 15.24 32.00 16.76 16.76 50 105 55 55 0.66 RCV22-087 16.76 32.00 15.24 15.24 55 105 50 50 0.53 R- 54 9.14 18.29 9.15 9.15 30 60 30 30 0.71



*Ended in mineralization and requires deepening

Paul Cowley, President & CEO of the Company states, "We are pleased with this first report that the vanadium deposit is bigger, extending northward beyond the limits of previous drilling and resource, demonstrating continuity with consistent good vanadium grades and widths near surface."

The east, west and south sectors will be reported on in batches by sector.

The vanadium drill program was planned and executed under the supervision of Paul Cowley, P.Geo., director and Company President and Qualified Person for the program. Industry standard quality control and quality assurance protocols have been followed throughout in handling, sampling and shipping the chip. Samples were analyzed by ALS Global.

Drill results are pending for the gold drilling completed in August on Carlin and Smoke and will be reported as results become available.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has a 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project also hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. Phenom also has an option from Dave Mathewson to earn 100% in the SMOKE Property located in the Independence-Eureka trend of Nevada.

