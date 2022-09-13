Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Cortus Energy AB (448/22)

With effect from September 15, 2022, the unit rights in Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 26, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CE UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018538126 Order book ID: 267468 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 15, 2022, the paid subscription units in Cortus Energy AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CE BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018538134 Order book ID: 267469 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB